Resilient Hurley to return to gridiron 10 days after fire

Hurley High School junior Kevin Looney is fearless on the football field each Friday night when he totes the pigskin into the heart of the opposing defense or delivers a bone-rattling hit to a hard-charging ball-carrier.

However, he admits he was a little shaken on Oct. 4 around noon when the unexpected happened as he sat in Shelia Deel’s English class.

“We heard the fire alarms going off and we just thought it was a drill, so we didn’t panic until we went into the hallway and saw the smoke,” Looney said. “When we saw the smoke we realized it was a real fire, so we ran out of the building and saw the smoke flowing out of the top of the school.”

The blaze caused significant damage and the school is currently closed as repairs get underway. Students have been moved to the nearby combined elementary/middle school to resume their classes.

A sense of normalcy will return for the kids at the small Buchanan County school tonight as Hurley hosts the Honaker Tigers in a key Black Diamond District football game at “The Cliff,” Hurley’s landmark of a stadium.

There will be some logistical changes to the routine for both the home team and the visitors from Russell County.

“We will not be able to use the locker rooms due to safety concerns,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “We will be using the weight room, which is a separate facility beside the school, before and after the game.

“[Honaker] Coach [Todd] Tiller will be bringing his team dressed in their uniforms. We are planning on letting Honaker use the weight room afterwards to change clothes before they go home.”

Justus teaches at the nearby elementary/middle school and arrived on the scene of the fire minutes after it began.

“It was a mess and also very scary,” Justus said. “There was a lot of heat from the fire. I’m just glad that the kids and teachers got out safely.”

The Rebels (4-2) didn’t have a game last week, so that allowed extra time to plan things going forward. Their permanent locker room is now at the elementary/middle school.

“We canceled practice the day of the fire,” Justus said. “The following two days were also difficult due to no school. Some kids didn’t have a ride to practice. We had to make sure the equipment was clean and good to go. … We are lucky to have an adjacent building to the school that houses our shoulder pads, helmets and cleats. All the equipment was not affected.”

The fire at the high school was the latest blow to the tight-knit community.

There was the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic that began in the spring of 2020 and prematurely ended the school year.

A flood ravaged Hurley on Aug. 30, 2021, killing one person, closing roads, destroying houses and causing property damage.

Six of the 23 players on Hurley’s roster were directly impacted by the flooding, but they all felt it.

Former Hurley standouts Devin Tester, 23, and Steven Stacy, 26, passed away in the summer, tragic deaths of young men who were accomplished football players and popular among their classmates.

That’s a lot to process in 2 ½ years, but the teenagers and coaches at Hurley have proven to be a resilient bunch.

“I feel like this team has seen a lot of adversity over the last couple of seasons,” Justus said. “And they are prepared for whatever may come their way.”

Junior quarterback Landon Bailey echoed those sentiments as the Friday night lights beckon.

“We’ve made the best out of the situation,” Bailey said. “We’re back on the grind and I still think we’re motivated and we’re always ready to play no matter the situations. We’re prepared and ready to go all out for this game.”