BRISTOL, Va. — BVU Authority has been recognized as offering the lowest residential electric rates in Virginia.

According to a study of 2022 electric rates by the Municipal Electric Power Association of Virginia, BVU's current average residential rate of 11.6 cents per kilowatt hour is the lowest in Virginia, according to a written statement from the authority.

The present BVU rate is about 4.2 cents per kilowatt hour below the national average as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in a March 2023 report. On average, BVU customers pay 36.6 percent less than the national average. BVU Authority also boasts some of the lowest industrial rates in the Southeastern United States, according to the report.

"We are proud of our team's commitment to providing affordable and reliable utilities. This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication and the hard work of our employees," Don Bowman, president and CEO of BVU Authority, said in the statement.

The authority's board has approved nine rate reductions since October 2017, resulting in cumulative savings of approximately $25.35 million for its customers over that period of time, according to the statement.

During the past decade, BVU has gone from the highest average residential electric rate in Virginia to the lowest of all of the state's 32 power providers, Bowman said.

Its rates also rank among the lowest 10% of the Tennessee Valley Authority's 153 power providers, said Chris Hall, BVU's manager of customer service.

BVU has about 16,000 total customers and primarily serves the city of Bristol Virginia.

Part of the reductions are attributable to the sale of BVU's former telecommunications division. Proceeds from that sale allowed BVU to pay off more than $14 million in electric system debt – incurred to help support the former division.

"What I think is important about what we've done is we're not the cheapest because we've pushed off maintaining the system," Hall said. "We've made heavy investments in infrastructure management and reliability improvement. There was a time when we had outages that spanned hours or sometimes days. That is just not happening any more.

BVU Authority's efforts to deliver uninterrupted power supply and reliable service have earned it the Diamond Level Designation for Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) from the American Public Power Association, according to the statement.