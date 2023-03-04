Rematches rule the day in the Virginia High School League state semifinals as far as local basketball teams are concerned.

In Class 2 girls, Mountain 7 District rivals Wise County Central and Gate City meet for the sixth time this season and 11th time in the past two years. Central holds a 3-2 edge in the season series.

In Class 1 boys, Mountain Empire District foes George Wythe and Auburn clash for the sixth time this season as well. GW has won three of the five meetings this winter.

In Class 1 girls, the Eastside Spartans and J.I. Burton Raiders square off for the fifth time. Eastside leads the season series by a 3-1 count.

Eleven of the 24 VHSL state semifinal games across all classifications are rematches of regional championship games.

>>> Virginia High and Emory & Henry College graduate Casey Johnson is the head coach of Class 1 boys semifinalist Altavista.

He is in his fourth season at the school and guided the Colonels to a state runner-up finish in 2021.

Johnson (the son of legendary E&H boss Bob Johnson) previously had head-coaching stints at Abingdon and Castlewood.

>>> The Carroll County Cavaliers – who competed in the Southwest District from 1996-97 through 2012-13 – are well on their way to a second straight Class 3 girls state championship.

Carroll County is 25-1 with the lone loss coming to Hebron Christian Academy of Georgia in a December tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Head coach Marc Motley’s squad smashed Spotswood, 87-52, in Friday’s state quarterfinals.

Now, for a brief look at Monday’s three state semifinal games involving area squads:

Class 1

BOYS

George Wythe (25-3) vs. Auburn (24-6): Monday, Site and Time TBD: George Wythe squandered a 13-point lead in losing the most recent meeting with the Eagles, a 65-55 setback in the Region 1C title game.

GIRLS

Class 1

J.I. Burton (17-11) vs. Eastside (23-5), Monday, 7 p.m., UVa-Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center: Burton scored the final six points of the game in posting a 49-41 win over Eastside in the Region 1D finals.

Class 2

Gate City (24-5) vs. Wise County Central (24-6), Monday, 7 p.m., Virginia High’s Bearcat Den: Lexi Ervin sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 points as Gate City beat Central in the Region 2D championship game, also played in Bristol.