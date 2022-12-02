George Wythe, Grundy rematch awaits with plenty at stake

That 42-28 victory the Grundy Golden Wave collected over the George Wythe Maroons back on Oct. 7 turned out to be the turning point in the 2022 season for both football teams, who are ready for a riveting rematch.

GW (9-3) hosts Grundy (8-4) today at 1 p.m. in the VHSL Class 1 semifinals a mere 57 days after their last meeting and this time a spot in the state title game will be at stake.

A lot has changed over the course of the last two months for both programs.

Grundy had a 2-3 record entering that showdown with George Wythe and the Wave was not considered the favorite.

“I can remember a lot of people thinking that we would get beat and that we didn’t really have a chance,” said Grundy lineman Parker Snead. “But we all knew we did and when it came game time we came out and went straight to work and scored and just played as a team, did a great job and finished on top.”

The Golden Wave scored on the third play from scrimmage as Isaiah Boyd ripped off a 65-yard touchdown run just 48 seconds into the contest. Grundy never trailed.

Boyd had a career night as he finished with 238 yards and four touchdowns, while Ian Scammell gained 168 yards on the ground. The Wave finished with 427 rushing yards and has won five of the six games it has played since that triumphant night in early-October.

“Our first game against George Wythe was a good game,” said Grundy junior Ethan Roberts. “It was our homecoming and we were all pumped and executed everything hard. … We hope to have the same outcome this week.”

Boyd is not basking in his previous performance in preparing for the sequel.

“Although the score may not show it,” Boyd said. “It was not an easy game. They play hard and can’t be overlooked.”

George Wythe fell to 4-3 with that loss to Grundy as it was the team’s second straight defeat.

It was a long bus ride back to Wytheville for the Maroons, who had some players banged up.

“We were not prepared, we didn’t have good practices, we had injuries and we just weren’t mentally focused,” said GW senior defensive end Colton Green.

What does George Wythe coach Brandon Harner remember about that game?

“I try to block it out of my memory,” Harner said. “Regardless of who was out and who played and didn’t play for us, they outplayed us in every phase of the game and it showed. They whipped us and were more physical.”

GW has reeled off a five-game winning streak since that defeat en route to the Mountain Empire District and Region 1C championships. The Maroons won their first three playoff games by 19, 20 and 20 points.

Seniors Ben Jollay (1,088 rushing yards, 145 receiving yards), Leyton Fowler (765 rushing yards; 169 ½ tackles) and Colton Green (11 sacks) have been among the leaders of a balanced attack for the Maroons.

“For this group of juniors and seniors to be where they are is from when they were freshmen and sophomores starting and playing on the varsity level,” Harner said. “They didn’t get JV time. That has made them better and they want to win.”

Grundy is also an experienced squad and the Golden Wave’s starting offensive line is comprised entirely of seniors – Cameron Keene, Jacob Deel, Logan Looney, Parker Snead and Ryan Campbell.

The big guys up front have helped pave the way for a team that has collectively rushed for 4,073 yards and 55 touchdowns.

Senior Ian Scammell leads the Wave with 2,010 rushing yards and 22 TDs, while Boyd has gained 978 yards on the ground.

Grundy has thrown just 67 passes this season as tight end Jonah Looney (five receptions, 70 yards, two touchdowns) is among the reliable targets.

“For them, they are going to try to pound you to death and hold on to the ball,” Harner said. “And they do such a good job at it. They’ve got like five kids who can literally play anywhere on the field, offensively and defensively.”

Grundy has won its three playoff games by 18, 32 and 11 points.

Head coach Craig Plymal’s club piled up 324 yards on the ground last week in a 30-19 win over Patrick Henry, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

“It feels good to be able to line up and move the ball at will,” said Logan Looney, a lineman who is one of Southwest Virginia’s best in the trenches. “It’s paying off at the right time from being in the weight room in the offseason.”

Both have punched above their weight class in being battle-tested with rigorous schedules.

Grundy faced three of the area’s top quarterbacks in Ryan O’Quinn (Ridgeview), Carter Creasy (Tazewell) and freshman Mike Reece of Lebanon.

George Wythe lost to Region 1D champ Grundy, Region 2D titlist Graham and a 10-win Radford squad in the regular season.

Of the 12 state semifinal games being played Saturday across the VHSL’s six classifications, George Wythe vs. Grundy is the only one that is a regular-season rematch.

“In all honesty, I am kind of glad we did play them already. I really am,” Harner said. “We’ve seen it, we know what happens when we don’t match their physicality and we better take it serious, because those boys can play.”