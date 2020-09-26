SATURDAY SERMON: A hatred that is fueled

If a man says, I love God, and hate his brother, he is a liar: for he, that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen?
1 John 4:20
The damage people inflict with their tongues, as their hearts reveal the deeper level of hatred for one another. From friendships falling apart to cities dividing along real and imaginary lines, the effects of hatred are all around us. It seems to be every where’s, hatred in families, and if you do not believe this statement, began a discussion politics around the dinner table. Families are holding ill feelings towards one another. When people hold dark emotions within for a period it can develop into hate.
Psychologist Bernard Golden, author of Overcoming Destructive Anger: Strategies That Work, believes that when hate involves participation in a group, it may help foster a sense of connection and camaraderie that fills a void in one’s identity. He describes the hatred of individuals or groups as a way of distracting oneself from the more challenging and anxiety-provoking task of creating one’s own identity:
Acts of hate are attempts to distract oneself from feelings such as helplessness, powerlessness, injustice, inadequacy, and shame. Hate is grounded in some sense of perceived threat. It is an attitude that can give rise to hostility and aggression toward individuals or groups. Like much of anger, it is a reaction to and distraction from some form of inner pain. The individual consumed by hate may believe that the only way to regain some sense of power over his or her pain is to defensively strike out at others. In this context, each moment of hate is a temporary reprieve from inner suffering.”
When you are in a fight for what you believe is right, the haters come out and attempt to devour your cause, whether the good fight is against racial injustices, animals, and nature; you may not always win. When you fight for what you think is right, you will always face opposition. Remember these, sometimes:
• Sometimes it means you can win the fight.
• Sometimes it means you lose the fight, but you inspire others to take up the issue later.
• Sometimes it means you lose the fight, but you fulfill an obligation to stand up for someone or something that deserves to be protected.
• Sometimes it means that you show your children that moral precepts are worth fighting for.
• Sometimes it means that people take your position more seriously in the future.
• If the good you end up doing seems to be worth the cost of fighting for what you believe in, then you should fight for it.
The Holy Spirit wants to lift the eyes of our hearts to Christ. And that is why Satan so despises the role of the Spirit. We know that the source of hatred is fueled by words, actions, and deeds of Satan himself, who hates anything that is good, righteous, and holy. We also know that he does not win in the end.
Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin is pastor of Household Of Faith Community Church 412 Oakview Ave. Bristol, VA can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com
