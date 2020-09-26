SATURDAY SERMON: A hatred that is fueled

When you are in a fight for what you believe is right, the haters come out and attempt to devour your cause, whether the good fight is against racial injustices, animals, and nature; you may not always win. When you fight for what you think is right, you will always face opposition. Remember these, sometimes:

• Sometimes it means you can win the fight.

• Sometimes it means you lose the fight, but you inspire others to take up the issue later.

• Sometimes it means you lose the fight, but you fulfill an obligation to stand up for someone or something that deserves to be protected.

• Sometimes it means that you show your children that moral precepts are worth fighting for.

• Sometimes it means that people take your position more seriously in the future.

• If the good you end up doing seems to be worth the cost of fighting for what you believe in, then you should fight for it.

The Holy Spirit wants to lift the eyes of our hearts to Christ. And that is why Satan so despises the role of the Spirit. We know that the source of hatred is fueled by words, actions, and deeds of Satan himself, who hates anything that is good, righteous, and holy. We also know that he does not win in the end.

Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin is pastor of Household Of Faith Community Church 412 Oakview Ave. Bristol, VA can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com