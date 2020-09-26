PLAYL: Wanting to be in two places at once

The next weekend, G played an outstanding game on offense, scoring the first touchdown of his career on a pass — breaking a tackle and rambling into the end zone. We also saw that play by way of text message. I was so proud of him. Surely all those passes from Papa on the playground across the street from our house prepared him for that moment.

Grayson certainly has some strong, God-given athletic ability. At his tender age he has already excelled in baseball, basketball and soccer — as well as football. He is willing to study the game(s) and work hard to be the best. In any sport, in fact in anything in life, attitude and effort are of vast importance.

We can hardly wait to see him play in person, but it will be a few weeks. Obviously, we are proud of our grandchildren. Most of us who have grands would like to spend more time with them, maybe just to spoil them and send them home, but we are proud of all of them when they work hard to succeed. They’re just so cute and so precious!