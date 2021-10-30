PLAYL: Listening to football on the interstate and thinking of OT’s

When we traded cars, a few months ago, we inherited a trial offer for satellite radio. We like listening to Christian music on “The Message” when we are hundreds of miles from our local stations — without constant surfing — so much that we extended the service. Occasionally we listen to sports channels, especially when there are college games of interest. Usually on a Saturday.
Such was the case on a recent return trip from the historic area of Williamsburg, Virginia. College football history was being made, and we listened in for about a hundred miles on I-81. While trying to keep up with the Virginia Tech game and get home in time to watch the Tennessee Volunteers on TV, we tuned in to the Illinois vs Penn State game.
In case you did not already know the outcome of the Fighting Illini and the Nittany Lions recent contest, unranked Illinois upset 7th ranked PSU by a score of 20-18. It only took 4 hours and 11 minutes. At the end of regulation the score was tied 10 to 10, so the game went into overtime.
In the first OT, both teams kicked field goals. Score 13 -13. Second OT, two more field goals. Still knotted up at 16. Current rules in NCAA football requires teams, beginning with the third OT, to go for a “two point conversion.” Each team has four downs to move the ball three yards for two points. No field goal attempts allowed at this point.
Third OT neither team could move the ball three yards. Fourth OT, no points. Fifth, no points. Sixth, again, zip. Seventh OT was a repeat of three through six. Sammie and I are getting exhausted. We can only imagine how tired everyone in Beaver Stadium must feel, especially the players and coaches. Someone, PLEASE, put one of these teams out of its misery!
Finally, in the eighth OT, Illinois punches the ball into the endzone. Now the score is Illinois 18, Penn State 16. But Penn State has a chance to tie the game again, and they do. Groan! Now the game is tied 18 to 18. Will it never end?
In the ninth overtime, Illinois holds Penn State then scores on a pass play. 20 - 18 Illini. Although we are on I-81 just outside of Radford, Virginia, listening on a car radio hundreds of miles away, in my mind’s eye I can see the orange and white clad Illinois team celebrating in Pennsylvania.
Nine overtimes to take the win. Penn State dropped in the polls to 17 and 20 in the two main polls and Illinois created a memory no one on that team or in that stadium will ever forget.
But is that the way things will be when the final buzzer sounds for each of us and life on this earth is ended? Will there be OT’s, do overs, mulligans? I don’t think so. As long as we are alive and can make decisions and commitments, as human beings, there will be second chances, new opportunities, and forgiveness of mistakes. It’s called grace. God’s grace is so amazing, but I don’t believe it extends beyond regulation.
Some folks have been revived from near death experiences and given a second chance, but when God blows the final whistle there is no overtime and no tie games. The Bible offers a simple solution, “Whoever will call on the name of the Lord will be saved.” But you have to call on Him before the scoreboard clock shows all zeroes.
The Bible also says that each of us has an appointment with death, and that is followed by the judgement. “Seek the Lord while He may be found, call on Him while He is near.” In His Grace and Mercy He waits for you, with arms open wide, right now.
Steve Playl, columnist and college instructor, former pastor and hospital chaplain, may be reached by email — playlsr@yahoo.com.