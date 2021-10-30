PLAYL: Listening to football on the interstate and thinking of OT’s

When we traded cars, a few months ago, we inherited a trial offer for satellite radio. We like listening to Christian music on “The Message” when we are hundreds of miles from our local stations — without constant surfing — so much that we extended the service. Occasionally we listen to sports channels, especially when there are college games of interest. Usually on a Saturday.

Such was the case on a recent return trip from the historic area of Williamsburg, Virginia. College football history was being made, and we listened in for about a hundred miles on I-81. While trying to keep up with the Virginia Tech game and get home in time to watch the Tennessee Volunteers on TV, we tuned in to the Illinois vs Penn State game.

In case you did not already know the outcome of the Fighting Illini and the Nittany Lions recent contest, unranked Illinois upset 7th ranked PSU by a score of 20-18. It only took 4 hours and 11 minutes. At the end of regulation the score was tied 10 to 10, so the game went into overtime.

In the first OT, both teams kicked field goals. Score 13 -13. Second OT, two more field goals. Still knotted up at 16. Current rules in NCAA football requires teams, beginning with the third OT, to go for a “two point conversion.” Each team has four downs to move the ball three yards for two points. No field goal attempts allowed at this point.