PLAYL: Jumping into an uncomfortable situation to save someone

The summer following my high school graduation I was employed as a life guard at Otter Lake near my home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. Part of my job was sitting on an elevated chair, blowing a whistle and yelling at swimmers when they got outside the swimming area or broke some other rule. Of course I was also available to help someone out if they got in trouble.

One of the perks of working at Otter Lake was getting to water ski for free when I was on break or when I came to the lake on my days off. That was my favorite part of the job.

A few years later, I was teaching Sammie to swim at Kentucky Lake when our middle daughter, Shannon, got in over her head and I had to pull her out. She was five at the time. As a college student, she worked as a lifeguard at Ogle’s Water Park in Pigeon Forge.

Stephen Jr. worked at Boy Scout Camp Davy Crockett for several summers, first as a lifeguard and eventually as lake front director.

With a grandfather, mother and uncle who were lifeguards, Katie Grace’s experience in early November came as no surprise.