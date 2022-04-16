PLAYL: Is the risen Lord pushing the darkness out of your life?

By the time I was in college, I had visited the largest known cave in the world several times. The first time was awesome. My older half-brother Ralph Dudley Playl was on leave from the U.S. Army. My dad’s son from his first marriage accompanied us on our journey to the big hole in the ground, Mammoth Cave.

Several miles of the commercial part of the huge cavern system had already been wired and lighting installed, way back then, but not the part that was included on the “Historic Tour” in the oldest known area. We actually filed down the steps of that massive entrance two-by-two with each pair carrying a lantern. The guide told us to stay close together. He didn’t have to tell me twice. I was 8 years old and stayed as close to my 25-year-old brother as I could, without tripping him, as we squeezed through tight spots and strolled into gigantic rooms where the light from our lanterns barely reached the walls and ceilings.

Years later, when I revisited Mammoth Cave, all the commercial tours were in areas that were lit by electricity, except of course the places where only professional spelunkers are allowed to visit. Stopping in one of the huge caverns that I remembered visiting as a little boy, one of the guides warned us of what was about to happen, then he switched off the articial lights. No cell phones. No illuminated watch faces that I can recall.

“Put your hand in front of your face. What do you see?” asked the Park Ranger.

Nothing. We were in complete, total darkness.

I can imagine the tomb in which Jesus was placed by Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus being just like that, once the stone was rolled across the entrance. Only it was much smaller. Almost as tight as “Fat Man’s Misery” in Mammoth Cave. Not a place for the claustrophobic. But Jesus’ eyes were closed in death. He had suffered and died on a cruel Roman cross, for our sins ... yours and mine.

According to the scriptures, “He decended into hell.” Hell is described as outer darkness.

Then on the third day, he arose. Death could no longer hold him. The total darkness of the tomb was blasted with light. The stone was rolled away. Jesus vacated the grave. After the Light of the World walked out, the grave was, again, just a dark empty hole in the rock.

We stood in total darkness for what seemed like several minutes, then our guide struck a match. Immediately, the curtain was lifted. Although the light was dim, the darkness was no longer complete.

The ranger lit an old fashioned torch, then tossed the flare on a stony ledge, where it continued to burn and give light to the space where we stood. The light continued to illuminate until the torch had burned up and was consumed ... but the darkness of several hundred miles of underground passage ways that make up that mammoth system of caverns did not extinguish the light.

Speaking of Jesus’ entrance into the world, as a man, John says, “In him was life and that life is the light of humanity. The light is shining in darkness and the darkness has never been able to extinguish it.”

Jesus said, “I am the Light of the world ... I am the Resurrection and the Life ... I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. I have come into the world as the light, and no one who believes in me will remain in darkness.”

Is the risen Lord pushing the darkness out of your life with the power by which he burst forth from the tomb? Quickly now, go tell others that Jesus Christ is alive, and because He lives, we too can live forever. Join me in celebrating his resurrection. He is risen! Alleluia!

Steve Playl may be reached by email. playlsr@yahoo.com