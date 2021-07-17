PLAYL: Family connections on the Carolina coast

On the way back to Morehead City, we drove through the tiny community of Broad Creek, where — you guessed it — Broad Creek flows into Bogue Sound. Several of Sammie’s distant cousins still live in that community and work as commercial fishermen.

I remember well my first visit to that area. As a young married couple, we spent the night with Aunt Irene and her daughter, Marietta Willis. Marrietta cooked a seafood feast that far exceeded what we ate at the Crab Shack across the Sound. I ate so much I made myself sick. It was so good.

Although my wife never lived there, she grew up visiting coastal Carolina with her daddy. For her, going back there is like going home. Her parents are buried in the Carolina Piedmont, just east of the mountains; but Pop Johnnie’s father is buried in Greenville, and the grave with the cannon on it in Beaufort is the one we visit and sing the National Anthem and say the pledge to the American flag — true story.

That area is where her roots are. That’s why it feels like home to her. My roots are in Western Kentucky and, hundreds of years earlier, in Colonial Virginia. Where are your roots?

How about your spiritual roots? Is there someone, or many “someones.”