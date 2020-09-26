ON RELIGION: Fertility debates often veer into fights about religion

In the 1970s, researchers thought the link between secularization and falling birth rates was a “Protestant thing” in Europe, he said, but then the trend spread into Catholic cultures in Europe and in Latin America. Fertility rates are now collapsing in Iran and some Islamic cultures. Meanwhile, Orthodox Jews and traditional Catholics continue to have larger families than liberal believers in those ancient faiths.

America’s 2019 birth rate fell to 1.71, its lowest level in three decades, and well under the replacement rate of 2.1. That was before the coronavirus pandemic, and before the Brookings Institution’s recent prediction of a “COVID baby bust” next year, resulting in up to half a million fewer births.

Researchers frequently argue about which comes first: secularization or declining fertility.

“I’m not sure that really matters, because these two trends are so clearly related that they just march along together,” said Jenkins. “If you tell me the fertility rate in any given culture, I’m going to be able to predict the status of religious life there — in terms of people supporting religious institutions and practicing a religious faith.”