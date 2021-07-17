NOPHLIN: To cry is human, to lament is Christian

Psalms 40:11-12

We step into this world with a cry. Although none of us remembers the moment, the first sound we uttered after leaving the warm and protected confines of our mother’s womb was a loud protest. We enter, wailing, to cry is human.

Psalm 40 is a lament psalm that starts with praise and confidence – and then moves into the lament and petitions. And what’s interesting is that it seems like David begins with praise from the past in order to deal with his problems in the present.

However, we are not the only part of the created order expressing sorrow. The apostle Paul says that the entire creation groans (Romans 8:22). Along with the fall of Adam, the created world was infected with the broken effects of sin. Death is the ultimate reminder that something is not right with the world. But there are other examples: cancer, addictions, failed marriages, relational conflict, loneliness, ungodly sexual sins and abuse. We do not stop crying after birth. It continues because the world is broken. While tears and sorrow are part of our humanity, there is an often-neglected prayer language in the Bible for our travels through a broken world: lament.