NOPHLIN: To cry is human, to lament is Christian

Psalms 40:11-12
We step into this world with a cry. Although none of us remembers the moment, the first sound we uttered after leaving the warm and protected confines of our mother’s womb was a loud protest. We enter, wailing, to cry is human.
Psalm 40 is a lament psalm that starts with praise and confidence – and then moves into the lament and petitions. And what’s interesting is that it seems like David begins with praise from the past in order to deal with his problems in the present.
However, we are not the only part of the created order expressing sorrow. The apostle Paul says that the entire creation groans (Romans 8:22). Along with the fall of Adam, the created world was infected with the broken effects of sin. Death is the ultimate reminder that something is not right with the world. But there are other examples: cancer, addictions, failed marriages, relational conflict, loneliness, ungodly sexual sins and abuse. We do not stop crying after birth. It continues because the world is broken. While tears and sorrow are part of our humanity, there is an often-neglected prayer language in the Bible for our travels through a broken world: lament.
While crying is fundamental to humanity, Christians lament because they know God is sovereign and good. Christians know his promises in the Scriptures. We believe in God’s power to deliver. We know the tomb is empty, and Jesus is alive.
And yet we still experience pain and sorrow. Lament is the language for living between the poles of a hard life and trusting in God’s sovereignty. It is a prayer form for people who are waiting for the day Jesus will return and make everything right. Christians do not just mourn; we long for God to end the pain.
Lament prayers take faith. Talking to God instead of getting sinfully angry or embittered requires biblical conviction. Laying out the messy struggles of your soul and then asking — again and again — for God to help you requires a solid theological mooring. Laments turn toward God when sorrow tempts you to run from him.
We know the cause of all laments: sin. And we read in Revelation about the ending of all laments:
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” (Revelation 21:4)
As we pray together for our families and communities, let us rejoice and give God His praise.
Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin, Household Of Faith Community Church, Bristol, Va. 24201, can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.