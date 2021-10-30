MURPHY | Trust and sit

God calls us to trust him. He tells Isaiah (45:5-7) there is no other Lord. He forms light and creates darkness; he makes well-being and creates calamity. So he is not all smooth sailing and clear skies. He stirs things up in his righteousness (Isa.45:13).

He wants us to respect our elders, leaders, spouses, parents, our teachers, bosses, those in authority over us. But God tells us to trust, depend on, surrender to him. Trusting God is something like trusting a chair. You can say that chair will hold you; it has legs and a back; it is made of material that should hold you up. But sitting on the chair is when you trust it.

As we run down or defame a boss, a teacher, or a President, we insult and shake confidence in the position God allowed that person in. You can still criticize, correct, or disagree with a position. But there is a difference in defaming their character and imagining their motives, as compared to disagreeing strongly with their reason or action. What if most of the condemnation heaped on a President has proven wrong? What if most of the criticism heaped on a President has been justified and continues to mount?