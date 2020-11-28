MURPHY: The outcome is coming

When Moses led his people to the Red Sea (Exod.14:10-14), they were in a frightening situation. They were between the sea and Pharaoh’s army. Now we are standing between a virus and social or business struggles; between two candidates with very different directions for the nation, supported by almost half the voters; between questions about voter fraud and an end to the election.

When we lose a big game, a close call, we must reconsider what we have not lost. We still have a country, though we may question how free. We still have homes and food and savings, though we wonder if they will be worth less. We still have friends, neighbors, and family, though we have to work at keeping them with our differences in understanding.