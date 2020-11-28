MURPHY: The outcome is coming

When Moses led his people to the Red Sea (Exod.14:10-14), they were in a frightening situation. They were between the sea and Pharaoh’s army. Now we are standing between a virus and social or business struggles; between two candidates with very different directions for the nation, supported by almost half the voters; between questions about voter fraud and an end to the election.
When we lose a big game, a close call, we must reconsider what we have not lost. We still have a country, though we may question how free. We still have homes and food and savings, though we wonder if they will be worth less. We still have friends, neighbors, and family, though we have to work at keeping them with our differences in understanding.
This writer is a proud “deplorable chump”. God has used President Trump to accomplish some amazing things for our country and the world. He is a very flawed man with some immature attitudes, but genuine growing faith. But he stood for freedom of religion and of opportunity, he stood for Israel, for the benefits of minorities, for the unborn, for honest immigration, for protecting our country, for strengthening the military, making and keeping helpful promises, and so many other good things. He spoke to the United Nations against child abuse and slavery, and for Israel’s rights. He successfully persuaded many nations to step up their mutual commitments to support peace and security.
This writer does not understand how so many voters can deny such an overwhelmingly effective and successful President. I have trouble seeing how so many can miss the lies, scandals, and corruption from the other side. The counting of honest votes and discounting of dishonest votes is still going on as of Nov.13. The Israelites trusted God who did impossible things to answer and show that he was/is God.
Whoever God allows to sit as President and Vice-President, we can to forgive each other for supporting different sides. We need to forgive and discuss with neighbors and fellow citizens what we think is a mistaken vote. Let us look for God’s purposes in the future of our country, and for our places in it. Let us take more seriously the need for prayer and being informed. We are still to pray for those in authority. We still have a country and neighborhoods to occupy and serve and strengthen.
Charlie Murphy is a retired Presbyterian Pastor, who served churches over 20 years in the Tri-Cities, still has thoughts to share. He lives in Milan, TN. Reach him at bristol3cm@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!