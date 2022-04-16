MURPHY: Cross: Foolish or powerful purpose

The message of the cross is foolishness to the lost, because they are dying in their sins.

If we break any part of the law, we are guilty of the whole thing. Those perishing have the viewpoint of human nature. So they cannot see from God’s point of view. [Ro.8:6a For to set the mind on the flesh (or sinful nature) is death] They cannot respond and do what he wants. [Rom.7:18 For I know that nothing good dwells in me, that is, in my flesh. For I have the desire to do what is right, but not the ability to carry it out.] [Rom.8:7 For the mind that is set on the flesh is hostile to God. . .] So what would they want with a Savior on a cross?

The cross is foolish to the perishing, because it displays a dying, defeated savior.

He was condemned as a criminal in an illegal and dishonest trial — no public notice, lying witnesses, no defense counsel. He was horribly treated; slapped around, spat upon, mocked. He was scourged — whipped within an inch of his life. Then the sentence of crucifixion was carried out.

Nailed to a wooden cross, suspended by his wrists and feet until he suffocated. Sometimes it took four to six days to expire; He died in a few hours. It was usually done in public to humiliate the victim, suffering before an audience. The Jews believed anyone who died on a tree was cursed by God. The Romans considered crucifixion too cruel for Roman citizens. So who wants a convicted, degraded criminal for a savior?

The cross is foolish to the lost, because it demands death of those who accept it.

That does not mean believers commit suicide or become martyrs. His cross demands we accept spiritual death to have spiritual life. It is not retraining for curing bad habits. The cross demands that we agree with him that we are sinful, that we face eternal death, and that we need his forgiveness. Then by faith we die with Jesus to our sinful nature.

Rom.6:5-6 says that if we have been united with him in his death, we shall certainly be united with him in his resurrection.

Our old self was crucified with him so that the body of sin might be brought to nothing, that we would no longer be enslaved to sin. It seems foolishly embarrassing to accept your sin nature, facing a crucified Savior.

Charlie Murphy, a retired Presbyterian Pastor, who pastored over 20 years in Erwin, Bristol, and supplied in Blountville, Surgoinsville, and others, now lives in Burlington, NC. Contact him at bristol3cm@gmail.com