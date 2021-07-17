MATTINGLY: The faith of Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams

The coach’s story “belongs in a new Bible,” said Whitlock. “Five years ago, a 52-year-old white woman high on meth drove her car headfirst into the car driven by Williams’ wife, Ingrid. Three of Williams’ children were also in the car. The white woman died at the scene. ... Ingrid Williams died a day later. Williams’ children survived.”

Williams was a promising Notre Dame freshman when Ingrid — before their marriage — stood by him after doctors said he had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Long before experts cleared him to play, Ingrid kept praying and offered this message: “Jesus can heal your heart.”

Drafted by the New York Knicks, Williams began — with a defibrillator courtside — a nine-year NBA career that led to coaching. He quickly became known for his ability to inspire hope and teach leadership.

Speaking at his wife’s funeral, Williams shared biblical promises that “God is good” and that “in all things, God works for the good of those who love him.” His wife would punch him if he started whining, he said, while admitting that he “didn’t like this part” of God’s plan.

Then Williams appealed for prayers — for the family of the woman who killed his wife.