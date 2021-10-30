MATTINGLY | A lion in evangelical Anglicanism swims the Tiber to Rome

He said his move to Catholicism was necessary “because I believe that the traditional Anglican desire to adhere to the fullness of apostolic, patristic and conciliar teaching can now best be maintained in this way.”

Writing in The Daily Mail, he called the decision a “bittersweet moment.”

“Bitter, because I am deeply saddened that the Church of England is not the church I joined,” he said. “There are many individual parishes, priests, and believers who remain committed to biblical faith and values. But as an institution, it seems to be losing its way.

“Sweet, because I am excited about the opportunities that joining the ordinariate will bring: to uphold human rights and help millions of suffering Christians and others round the world.”

Another major factor was his experience in global dialogues between Canterbury and Rome, Nazir-Ali explained, appearing on the “Kresta in the Afternoon” program on Ave Maria Radio. Even as significant theological agreements were being reached, the U.S. Episcopal Church and some other Anglican provinces were “undermining them by behaving in ways that were opposite to the spirit of the agreements and sometimes the letter of them,” said Nazir-Ali.