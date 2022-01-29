Local artist brings fresh new sound to contemporary Christian music

BRISTOL, Va. — Neither formula nor facsimile encompasses the music of Bristol’s Shannan Miller. Technically billed as a purveyor of contemporary Christian music, Miller eschews convention for ingenuity.

Exhibit A unveils in the form of Miller’s new album, “He Shall Be Our Peace.” An eight-track tour de force of originality, Miller establishes new and adventurous terrain apart from that which classifies as contemporary Christian music.

“If contemporary Christian music sounded like Shannan’s album,” said Dave Eggar, world-renowned cellist who guests on Miller’s CD, “I would listen to more contemporary Christian music.”

Encounter Miller’s music live when she returns to Blackbird Bakery in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, March 11. In addition to performing the album in its entirety, Miller will have copies of the CD on hand for sale.

Recorded in a studio located inside Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee, Louis Brittz produced.

“In Shannan’s CD, I hear unique contemporary Christian music, and that’s something,” said Brittz, worship pastor at Celebration Church. “So much of Christian music today sounds generic; it sounds the same. When I hear Shannan’s material, it’s like a breath of fresh air. It’s got a light jazz flow.”

Miller, who lives in Bristol, Tennessee, penned each of her album’s eight songs. Lyrically, they’re based on scripture.

“When I hear the CD, I hear a clinging to Jesus. Straight up,” said Miller, a married mother of three children. “I think the lyrics say that I don’t have all the answers, but I turn to the one who does.”

Musically, Miller’s songs possess a panache of exploration. Backed by a band of musicians based in Brittz’ native South Africa, they applied Miller’s visionary lyrics with music elaborative and expansive upon that which she envisioned.

“There are piano notes and chords that are completely out of the ordinary in the Christian music world,” Miller said, “and it works.”

With Brittz at the board, Miller recorded her lead vocals and the base music in Blountville. Brittz then transmitted that to such musicians as guitarist Gideon Boties and pianist Tshepo Monareng in South Africa.

“Shannan is a great songwriter,” Brittz said. “I hear Dianna Krall in her music. I heard that writing style in Shannan’s music. So, I said, I have the musicians for this. They live and breathe this stuff and they’re Christians. I told them to play what they feel.”

Consequently, Miller’s aptly-titled “He Shall be Our Peace” permeates peaceful easy feelings.

For instance, Barry Snyman’s lithe saxophone weaves delicate tones with Monareng’s discerning piano on the title track. Miller’s voice, like that of a pillow upon which we rest our worries, comforts with lyrics that point directly to and embrace Christ.

ETSU’s Gospel Choir, a multi-cultural rainbow of singers from East Tennessee to Africa, gently open as if the clouds for a heavenly finale.

“I wrote ‘He Shall be Our Peace’ after I decided what this project would be about,” Miller said. “It’s from scripture. Christ is always with us. The Holy Spirit is always with us.”

Miller deviates neither a snippet nor a sliver from her message. Her album blooms in Christ as savior like a field full of springtime roses. As with the heavenly scent of a rose, her lyrics relate that Christ’s availability not only provides bliss, but he’s accessible for anyone who seeks.

Take Miller’s song, “When I Say Your Name.” Dave Eggar’s graceful cello couples with Tshepo Monareng’s ethereal piano. Miller’s tranquil voice and embraceable lyrics provide windows into love that’s boundless. It’s downright celestial.

“It’s a mix made in heaven,” Brittz said.

Miller’s opening line could provide a mantra upon which Christendom rests: “When I say your name, Jesus when I say your name, Demons have to run and hide, when I say your name.”

“My youngest son has a lot of fear about night and darkness,” Miller said. “One night he was very upset. I said, ‘All you have to do is to say the name of Jesus. Say Jesus, Jesus, Jesus.’ Demons have no power over that.”

Such impact and import pervade Miller’s album. In part because she’s based her lyrics from scripture, her points made provide an inarguable base from which she expounds upon. For instance, her album’s opening track, “I’ve got a Savior,” features an entire verse from Psalm 73.

“It’s got a positive message,” Miller said. “I go back to that song sometimes when I’m lonely.”

Negativity exists in the day-to-day lives of innumerable amounts of Americans. We’re in the midst of an elongated pandemic. Divisive politics rages. You get it.

Meanwhile, Miller’s music soothes with not simply positive messages; she offers truth.

“It’s real,” Brittz said. “The thing is, I hear Shannan on this CD. I love her spirit and character when she sings. It’s real. It’s not a produced thing.”

Folks interested in Miller’s CD, “He Shall be Our Peace,” can purchase a copy through multiple outlets. Most directly, she will sell it during her performances. It’s also available via her website, www.shannanmillermusic.com. Furthermore, it’s downloadable through Apple and Amazon stores.

“And yes,” Miller said, “it’s on all the streaming sites – Pandora and Spotify. You don’t write music to get rich.”

Miller’s music, as contained on her new album and beyond, communicates limitless joy. When you’re lonely, it says you needn’t be. When you feel unloved, it relates that you are loved. When you feel lost, Miller’s music puts forth to simply look to God.

Ultimately, Miller writes and sings and records love songs for the soul.

“I have good news to share,” Miller said.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

If You Go

Who: Shannan Miller

When: Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: Blackbird Bakery, 56 Piedmont Ave., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-645-5754

Web, audio and video: www.shannanmillermusic.com