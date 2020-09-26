LIVING ON PURPOSE: Choosing to rearrange our priorities

Praying to God in faith is one of the most important deeds we can do. Why? Because prayer is the foundation of our relationship with Jesus and reveals how serious we are about obeying Him.

It seems very likely that our sincerity and love are measured by our prayer life. Someone asked, if praying were our full-time job, would we still be employed? The Lord is not impressed with our words or even our works as much as He is with our devotion to the secret place of meditation and intercession.

Have you been sensing the Holy Spirit speaking to you lately about going deeper with God? There comes a time in our spiritual development where every Christian must move on from the pacifier and the milk and embrace our need to become more mature. The safety we find in the shallow baby pool may give us a sense of security, but it can also be used as an excuse to live in denial.

I have certain things in my life that I would like to accomplish and realize that I only have so much time to do what I’ve been called to do. Followers of Christ realize there is always much at stake and our greatest contribution will involve prayer.