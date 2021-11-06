BIRCHFIELD: God gives strength to carry on

I sometimes encounter people who are struggling their way through life and mentally and emotionally are barely holding on. Countless people suffer in silence, fearful to talk about their affliction out of fear of what others will think.
Many years ago, I decided to begin speaking openly about my own struggles with depression and anxiety, and I was surprised by the support I received. Honesty and transparency comfort others with the knowledge that they are not alone. When we discover that other people struggle with these afflictions and are coping and overcoming, we realize that there is hope.
I am addressing this today because we are entering winter, which for many people who suffer with depression is the hardest season of the year. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is real and leaves sufferers in a fog of unhappiness as the cold, dark winter days take their toll. I do not have the space to share all my strategies for coping with these long, winter months, but a few that come to mind are: keep moving; set a daily schedule and stick to it; get up and get going whether you feel like it or not; and eat right and get plenty of rest. But above all, put into practice biblical principles of prayer, Bible study and meditating on God’s Word.
Consider that even faith giants of the Bible such as Elijah, David and Moses battled depression, exhaustion and burnout. The prophet Elijah became so discouraged at one point that he cried out to God to take his life. “And he prayed that he might die, and said, ‘It is enough! Now, LORD, take my life, for I am no better than my fathers (I Kings 19:4)!’” Elijah had just come from a mountaintop victory where he witnessed God’s power and glory. Yet, in the face of adversity, he panicked and fled, exhausted and discouraged, begging God to end his misery by taking his life.
God did not end Elijah’s life, but rather did something more expedient; God gave him the strength he needed to carry on. You have probably had the experience of being on a spiritual high where it seemed that everything was going your way. Then suddenly, the situation changed, and you found yourself too emotionally drained to continue.
In those dark hours God hears our despairing cries. God reaches out His hand and lifts us out of our personal pit of despair. “He also brought me up out of a horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock (Psalm 40:2).”
Life’s winter can be difficult, but God’s spring is just on the horizon. Keep believing, keep trusting, keep praying and keep moving. A better, brighter day is coming.