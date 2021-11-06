BIRCHFIELD: God gives strength to carry on

I sometimes encounter people who are struggling their way through life and mentally and emotionally are barely holding on. Countless people suffer in silence, fearful to talk about their affliction out of fear of what others will think.

Many years ago, I decided to begin speaking openly about my own struggles with depression and anxiety, and I was surprised by the support I received. Honesty and transparency comfort others with the knowledge that they are not alone. When we discover that other people struggle with these afflictions and are coping and overcoming, we realize that there is hope.

I am addressing this today because we are entering winter, which for many people who suffer with depression is the hardest season of the year. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is real and leaves sufferers in a fog of unhappiness as the cold, dark winter days take their toll. I do not have the space to share all my strategies for coping with these long, winter months, but a few that come to mind are: keep moving; set a daily schedule and stick to it; get up and get going whether you feel like it or not; and eat right and get plenty of rest. But above all, put into practice biblical principles of prayer, Bible study and meditating on God’s Word.