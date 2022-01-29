BIRCHFIELD | Finding light from darkness

Early the other morning, I found stress building up in my life. I was experiencing stress in my work, my ministry, and in my personal life. It was early in the morning, when my coping skills are at a low ebb, and I experienced the full weight of it all bearing down upon me. I remember driving to work that morning feeling overwhelmed. Daylight was nearly an hour away, and the darkness crept around me like a deep fog.

I confess that I began to mutter to myself aloud. Have you ever complained about life while alone in your car? Do not tell me you haven’t, because I am certain you have. During my private complaining, I felt a gentle tug at my heart, which was God’s spirit getting hold of me. I knew then I needed to fall back upon a practice that has never let me down. I went to my go-to Bible verses and began to recite them aloud.

“I will bless The Lord at all times, his praise shall continually be upon my lips (Psalm 34:1)”. “The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside the still waters, he restores my soul (Psalm 23:1-3).” “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me (Philippians 4:13).”

As I recited those verses alone in my car, I felt that murky fog lifting from my spirit. Daylight was yet to come, but the light shined. I knew then the day was going to get better. I began to thank God for all the good blessings in my life. I have much for which to be thankful. In a world of hungry and hurting people, truly I am walking in God’s blessings.

Often, even the strongest among us can fall prey to discouragement, depression, and anxiety. It does not mean you are weak; it means you are human. In times of spiritual darkness when I felt like a go no further, I did what I have done countless times; I cried out to God.

During these cold, dark winter months, it is easy to grow discouraged, but remember that each day presents new opportunities for personal growth. Let us strive to make the best of every day. God is all about leading us forward. He is not the one beating us up over past failures, we are the ones who do that to ourselves. Jesus Christ brings redemption and new life.

A brighter day is coming, and it isn’t just Springtime, March 31st. That brighter day is an opportunity to be all that the Lord calls us to be.

Dan Birchfield is pastor of Greenfield Baptist Church in Meadowview, Virginia. He is also employed with Bristol Virginia Public Schools. He may be reached at dkbsoulman@gmail.com.