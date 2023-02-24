Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia recorded 36 deaths due to COVID-19 during the middle of February, one of the highest totals recorded when the region wasn’t in the midst of a surge.

The 12 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia recorded 21 COVID deaths during the period from Feb. 14-21, the most recent information available from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Controls.

Fifteen deaths were reported across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties from Feb. 12-18.

Deaths from COVID-19 typically lag several days to several weeks past patients initial diagnosis, health officials previously said.

Ballad Health System on Friday reported 71 COVID positive inpatients, including seven in intensive care units with one being treated on a respirator.

This region has maintained steady levels of cases and community transmission throughout the fall and winter, but didn’t experience the high volume surge of cases recorded during the previous two winters.

Case counts continue declining across Southwest Virginia, with fewer than 130 combined cases diagnosed during the most recent reporting period. The CDC graded each locality as having a low rate of COVID infection.

Russell County registered the most new cases with 39 while Wise County had 14 and many localities were in single digits for new cases. The seven-day testing positivity rates were generally in the teens, with Wise and Lee counties at 10% and most others in the 13% to 17% range. Scott County had the highest positivity rate in Southwest Virginia at 20%.

Cases ran much higher in Northeast Tennessee with more than 1,000 new cases during the period, including 274 in Sullivan County, 193 in Washington County and 135 in Hamblen County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Seven of the 10 counties reported declining cases during the past two weeks, compared to the two preceding weeks. However seven-day testing positivity rates ranged from 3.4% in Johnson County to 39.6% in Cocke County.

Sullivan and Washington were both at 20% with an average of 155 and 107 tests daily. Washington, Unicoi, Carter and Hancock counties were all classified as having medium levels of community exposure by the CDC with Northeast Tennessee again recording among the state’s highest testing rates.

“Weekly case rates are continuing along a steady decline,” the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday in its weekly update. “As of Feb. 21, the seven-day average of daily cases is 9.73 per 100,000. This is down 44% in a month. The daily average has not been below 10 per 100,000 since last November.

“For the second week in a row, not a single county or city is reporting high COVID-19 community levels. Thirty-three locales are reporting medium community levels …Hospitalizations have been dwindling since early January. The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 500 [statewide],” according to the report.