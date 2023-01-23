Region records 29 COVID deaths in middle January

The Mountain Empire reported 29 new deaths due to COVID-19 during the middle of January, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control.

The death figure is the highest for one week during January and among the highest over the past six months. Regional cases have remained relatively steady for the past two months. There were 18 deaths reported the prior week, a 61% increase.

The region has experienced more than 930 deaths due to COVID-19 and its complications since March 1, 2022, and nearly 5,200 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deaths due to COVID-19 often lag weeks behind surges in numbers of cases because the disease takes time to present and those with severe cases and complications are typically treated for several weeks, health officials previously said.

By contrast, new cases of COVID-19 declined precipitously across the region during the middle of January.

There were 1,316 new cases reported in mid-January, a 27% decline compared to nearly 1,800 reported last week by the Tennessee and Virginia departments of health. Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported 1,061 new cases during the period from Jan. 8-14 — the most recent figures available from the Tennessee Department of Health — and a 19% drop from the prior week.

In Southwest Virginia, there were 255 new cases from Jan. 11-17, a 43% decline compared to the prior week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Monday Ballad Health System reported treating 127 COVID positive patients in its hospitals, including 11 in intensive care units and six on ventilators. That is an increase compared to the 122 inpatients on Friday but a decline from the 16 in ICUs.

With cases declining, health system officials announced they will stop issuing weekly public scorecards tracking patients, cases, deaths, testing positivity percentage and other factors.

Ballad reported the region’s overall seven-day average of positive COVID tests is 15.5%, meaning about one in 6.5 people tested will be positive for the virus. Health officials say less than 5% is needed to limit spread.

Testing percentages remains generally higher in Northeast Tennessee, ranging from 15.9% in rural Johnson County to 28.3% in Cocke County. Three other counties were above 20%, including Sullivan and Washington counties.

Sullivan reported 282 new cases and its testing positivity was 22%, based on 156 tests per day. Washington County Tennessee had 231 new cases, its rate was higher at 25.8%, based on a 113-tests-per-day average. Both were among six counties that saw new cases rising over a 14-day average compared to the previous two-week average, according to TDH.

In Southwest Virginia, the city of Bristol and Tazewell County had the highest testing percentage rates, at 2.46% and 24.7%, respectively, according to VDH and the Centers for Disease Control. Only Lee County was also above 20% with Buchanan and Dickenson counties in the single-digit range.

Washington County, Virginia, reported the most new cases in Southwest Virginia with 48, while Wythe County had 40 and Tazewell County 35.

“Weekly case rates have declined for two weeks in a row. The seven-day moving average of new cases was 17.55 / 100k on Jan-17. This is down 37% in a fortnight,” according to analysis released Friday by the University of Virginia.

“Only sixteen counties and cities are reporting high COVID-19 community levels. This is down from 65 locales last week. The CDC recommends residents of these areas wear masks when in indoor public places. Another 64 areas report medium community levels. High-risk individuals should consider masking in these areas,” according the UVa report.