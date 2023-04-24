Hayden Reed has yet to play a varsity game, but he’s already solidified his future as a NCAA Division I athlete.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound 15-year-old pitcher/outfielder/first baseman announced via his social media accounts on Saturday that he had made a verbal commitment to the baseball program at Virginia Tech.

An eighth-grader at Wallace Middle School in Bristol, Virginia, Reed has thrown two no-hitters and has a .321 batting average for John Battle’s junior varsity squad this spring. He is a hard-throwing southpaw who also hits from the left side.

“Virginia Tech has recruited me as a two-way guy,” Reed said. “If I keep on developing the way I am then I will have a good opportunity to pitch and hit at Virginia Tech.”

Tennessee, Missouri, Alabama, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Clemson and West Virginia were also in the mix when it came to the youngster.

He is not the first baseball standout from Southwest Virginia to make an early college choice.

John Battle sophomore Evan Hankins made a verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee as a two-way player last March before he had played a varsity game for the Trojans. Avery Mabe (George Wythe) and Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon) both committed to the University of Virginia as ninth-graders and are currently pitching for the Cavaliers of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Abingdon senior Ethan Gibson committed to Tech in Oct. 2019.

Such developments might soon be a thing of the past, however.

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com recently reported that a revamped rule could be implemented that would not allow any contact from schools with recruits and their families – or vice versa – until Aug. 1 of a standout’s junior year.

“When I heard the rule change was going to be in effect, I know that it was time to decide where to go,” Reed said. “I have always known that I wanted to be a Hokie, so I thought why not pull the trigger now.”

Hayden Reed was basically born into athletics as his father Barry Reed had stints coaching basketball (boys and girls), baseball and serving as the athletic director at Virginia High. He’s currently the head softball coach at Bluefield High School in West Virginia and his squad has a 20-5 record at last check.

Hayden Reed spent many nights as a tyke running around gyms and fields throughout the area.

What is the biggest lesson he has learned from his old man?

“Work ethic for sure,” Hayden Reed said. “Not that he has had to make me work, but he has definitely shown me how much work it takes to get to the next level.”

Hayden Reed initially thought he might be playing a different sport at the next level.

“I love football,” Reed said. “I played it all the way up until my seventh-grade year. Unfortunately, I had a really bad leg break and broke my tibia and fibula playing Richlands in a scrimmage last year. After I went through all of my surgeries and rehab, I knew that it was best to focus on the sport I was best at. I played some basketball last winter and plan on continuing to play that to help with conditioning.”

He showed his impressive athleticism during his first season playing hoops.

“The first practice, he outran everyone, blocked our captain twice in one possession and then did a Euro-step move to score just because he said ‘he had watched people do it.’ The sky is the limit for him,” said Adam McCracken, Wallace Middle School’s basketball coach. “He once had a tough day at the foul line and he went to the gym and shot 500 free throws that night. He’s a hard worker with a great mindset.”

The East Tennessee Crusaders, Forbes Baseball Academy, the Knoxville-based Tennessee Nationals and the Memphis-based Wow Factor National are some of the travel-ball organizations Reed has played for. It didn’t take him long to get on the radar of NCAA Division I scouts.

“My recruiting process started in a pretty unique way,” Reed said. “I had gotten invited to a big showcase called the [Prep Baseball Report] Junior Future Games down in Emerson, Georgia. On the way down to that event, I wrote down all of the colleges that I was interested in on a piece of paper and kept it with me that whole week.

“Before the event started I went over to every college I wrote down and introduced myself and told them what game I was pitching and what time. I told them I would love to have them come check me out. I ended up throwing a no-hitter through 7 1/3 innings that game and it just all took off from there.”

He won’t have to travel too far up Interstate 81 when he takes off for college after graduating in 2027.

“I have always grown up being a Virginia Tech fan,” Reed said. “Ever since I can remember we have had season tickets for their football games and Blacksburg has always just felt like home. I also plan to be some type of engineer when I grow up and Tech is one of the best schools to get my degree for that. Tech has been my dream school and I told my parents when I was little that I was going to be a Hokie one day.”