LEBANON, Va. – Lebanon Pioneers sophomore Michael Reece emerged as one of the top football prospects in far Southwest Virginia last season.

Now for the twist in the story.

Chris Reece, Michael’s father, was a star lineman at Lebanon in 2000 and later played guard at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Where did the quarterback angle come in?

“I have no idea,” Michael said. “I think dad always wanted a lineman, but that didn’t work out.”

Michael has certainly found his niche. After drawing rave reviews at the middle school level, he passed for 2,302 yards and 32 touchdowns last season on the varsity.

Not bad for a freshman.

“Michael is good and getting better,” Lebanon head coach Darrell Taylor said.

At 6-foot-3 and 205 yards, the young Reece is also getting bigger.

“I’ve grown a couple inches since my freshman year and I’m feeling good overall,” Michael said. “I like my receivers and I couldn’t ask for a better offensive line.”

While Chris Reece serves as the line coach for the Pioneers, he has a keen eye for the essentials of quarterback play and is a master of breaking down game film.

“Dad and I watch film all the time – during the week, before games and after games,” Michael Reece said. “When we’re not watching film, we watch college and pro games. I’m a big fan of [Los Angeles] Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, so I watch him every time can.”

Michael can throw a football 65 yards. He has witnesses to prove it.

“Throwing the long ball is fun, but I’m focusing more on completions,” Michael said. “I’m also getting more comfortable with my footwork, reading the defense, and just staying calm.”

According to Taylor, the best yet is to come from his sophomore prodigy.

“Obviously, Michael has the arm strength,” Taylor said. “So far in practice, Michael has been doing a better with his checks of the defense and he’s running the ball when the pocket breaks down instead of taking a loss.”

Lebanon must replace steady Zach Hertig at receiver, but sophomores such as Toby Baker, Luke Garrett and Brennan Hess are reliable and 6-foot junior Peyton Mabry has the speed to create big plays.

“I spent the summer working out and lifting weights with those guys. We’re all on the same page,” Reece said. “We were able to go undefeated three years in a row at the lower grade level, and now we’re hoping to take another step.”

The summer routine for Reece also included camps at Emory & Henry, East Tennessee State and Duke, where Reece received some tips from Duke’s junior quarterback Riley Leonard.

Michael has experience as a pitcher on the travel ball circuit in baseball-hungry Lebanon. He’s also a solid scorer in basketball.

“But football is my game,” Michael said. “I started throwing a ball when I around age nine in the backyard and I’ve been working at it ever since. I’ve been fortunate that my father has been right there with me every day.”