Redick still part of NBA on Christmas day

As an NBA player, J.J. Redick often played on Christmas Day.

The former Cave Spring High School, Duke and NBA standout will be back on TV this Christmas — as an analyst.

The game will be televised by both ESPN and ABC.

Redick enjoys being a game analyst. He will get to do more games this season than he did last season.

"With the game schedule I have, that to me is the juice right there," Redick said Wednesday on a video conference. "You feel very close to the game. You get that sort of performance anxiety that you do as a player. And you’re documenting history. You’re documenting great players. The game Ryan Ruocco and I did a couple of weeks ago in Dallas with Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and Luka [Doncic] going at it — it ended up on a Brook Lopez game-winner — that stuff is just so fun for me."

Redick announced his retirement as an NBA player in September 2021. He was hired by ESPN the following month.

He was the color commentator for a handful of NBA games last season. He also was a pregame and halftime studio analyst for NBA games and also expressed his opinions on "First Take," “NBA Today,” “SportsCenter" and “Get Up.”

ESPN announced three months ago that it had signed Redick to a multiyear contract extension. ESPN announced it had given Redick an "expanded role" that included a regular game assignment. He will be the color commentator for at least 25 games this season.

He continues to appear on "First Take," "SportsCenter" and "Get Up." He will also have a new gig, joining ESPN's telecast of the NBA Draft.

"I enjoy all of it," said Redick, who lives in Brooklyn, New York. "Last year on a shorter deal, I kind of wanted to try everything. So, I tried a bunch of studio shows. … I got a couple regular-season games in March [as a color commentator] and then did three playoff games.

"So when I was figuring out what I wanted to do on this next deal, it was really a priority to do games and ‘First Take.’"

Redick has not been afraid to argue with Stephen A. Smith and others on "First Take."

"I love going at Stephen A. That’s been probably the highlight of my job, really, is just building a relationship with him not only on screen but off screen," Redick said.

What made Redick ready to commit to a multiyear deal with ESPN this time?

"It's part of being a basketball player, where you look at a high school career in four years, you look at a college career in three or four years, you look at your time in the NBA [and] it’s all based on your contract. So you plan out your life based on, ‘I’m on a four-year deal, I’m on a three-year deal,’ whatever it may be. So I just naturally tend to look at things in three- to five-year blocks," Redick said.

"I’m really enjoying what I’m doing now. I knew I was going to commit to a long-term deal on the podcast … this summer. So it just felt like a very natural fit because of my enjoyment in doing ESPN and the opportunity to call more games."

Redick was not a broadcasting rookie when he began working for ESPN. He co-hosts “The Old Man and the Three” podcast, which features interviews and discussions about the NBA and other topics. He has had a podcast in one form or another since 2016.

The podcast, as well as his years of being interviewed by the media as a player, helped Redick make a successful transition to ESPN.

"I was lucky in the sense that, because I played in some big markets — I played in L.A., Philadelphia — [there was plenty of media exposure]," Redick said.

"Then the podcast, I already had my voice. I didn’t feel like I had to be somebody else. I was comfortable with my opinions, my takes. So it all felt very natural from the get-go, and I think that’s just from my experience as a player and my experience podcasting."

Redick played for Orlando, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas in his 15-year NBA career.

The 76ers-Knicks game will kick off a slate of five NBA games that will be played on Christmas; each will air on both ABC and ESPN.

The NBA likes to have its marquee teams play on Christmas, when the league is usually the only sports option for TV viewers.

Redick loved playing on Christmas because it meant he was on a relevant team.

"Playing on Christmas is a mark of significance, it’s a mark of validation, and it carries meaning," he said. "As a team, as a city, as a franchise, as a player, it always meant something.

"A Christmas Day game, you get there early. They usually put T-shirts out like it’s the playoffs. You know it’s going to be nationally broadcast. So … you got excited to play. Was it an inconvenience? Did you have to skip out on present time with your kids sometimes? Yeah, yeah, it was an inconvenience. But the significance of it and the relevance of it was always exciting to me."

The other games Sunday will feature LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Doncic and Dallas; Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee taking on Jayson Tatum and Boston; Ja Morant and Memphis visiting reigning NBA champ Golden State; and Devin Booker and Phoenix taking on Nikola Jokic and Denver.

"One of the themes, I think, of this season and the next year to three years will be this sort of passing of the torch," Redick said. "Bron and Kevin [Durant] and Steph [Curry] are still playing at an amazingly high level well into their 30s, and I don’t expect them to have a significant decline anytime soon, but there are so many young stars in our league.

"I’ve always been a believer that you don’t have to be in a [big] market to be a superstar, to drive jersey sales, ticket sales, ratings.

"The Lakers will always have a following, Boston, New York. These historical franchises will always have a following.

"But [with] the amount of young players who are growing in popularity, … I think the league is in a very, very healthy place in that regard."