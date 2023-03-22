In the process of entering the transfer portal and eventually deciding to continue his college basketball career with the Miami University RedHawks, Bradley Dean relied on one important piece of advice.

“My coach at Scotland Campus Prep [Chris Chaney] told me [in 2020] … ‘Go where you are wanted,’ and the staff at Miami did everything in their power to make me feel that,” Dean said.

The NCAA Division I program in Oxford, Ohio, won out in the Dean sweepstakes and a big reason is that head coach Travis Steele led a serious recruiting effort.

“He called me after about five days of me being in the portal,” Dean said. “Within us talking for five minutes, he told me he was driving to Gate City to have lunch with me in the next couple of days. That showed me a lot. For a head coach to drive five hours for a lunch told me all I needed to know.”

Dean reciprocated with his own visit to Ohio this past weekend.

“I spent a day and a half in Oxford,” Dean said. “That is a special place.”

A Gate City High School graduate, Dean is a special player as he averaged 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3-point range during the 2022-23 season while starring for the Highland Cavaliers of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

He was selected as the South Atlantic Conference player of the year, earned honorable-mention All-American status and helped UVa-Wise achieve its first winning season since the 2009-2010 campaign.

He announced on March 7 he had put his name in the transfer portal.

At that time, he didn’t know much about his eventual landing spot.

“The only thing I knew about Miami is that Ron Harper played there and that Ben Roethlisberger played football there,” Dean said.

East Tennessee State, Elon, Delaware and South Alabama were the other programs with serious interest in securing Dean’s services.

“I called about eight to 10 coaches to thank them for their time and interest in recruiting me,” Dean said.

Miami plays in the Mid-American Conference and went 12-20 in Steele’s first season calling the shots. Steele was previously the head coach at Xavier.

Miami last made the NCAA Tournament in 2007.

The RedHawks advanced to the Sweet 16 in 1999 with NBA lottery pick and current television analyst Wally Szczerbiak leading the way.

Dean hopes to help the Ohio school return to its previous glory.

“I want to win a conference championship and go Dancing,” Dean said. “I want to play in March Madness.”

Dean made plenty of memories in March while at Gate City, a key member of the 2018 state championship team and the leading scorer on the 2020 state runner-up squad.

He played alongside two future Division I players during his time there.

Mac McClung played two seasons at Georgetown University and one at Texas Tech and is now on a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Dean assisted McClung on the first of his four crowd-pleasing jams when his best friend won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest last month in Salt Lake City.

Zac Ervin also played with Dean at Gate City and is a major contributor at Elon University these days.

Each of those guys scored more than 2,000 career points in high school and each one of them will have played at the DI level when Dean makes his debut for the RedHawks.

The 6-foot-2 Dean played one semester at Scotland Campus Prep in Pennsylvania before enrolling at UVa-Wise and scored 1,024 career points for the Cavaliers.

“Bradley was always destined to make it to the Division I level,” said Scott Vermillion, Dean’s coach at Gate City. “His skillset and understanding of the game is top shelf. What he did this year at UVa-Wise was phenomenal. Coach [Blake] Mellinger and his staff really did a great job of setting Brad and the team up for success. The progression to the DI level was a goal of Brad's. Now, with hard work and deep investment at Miami of Ohio, I know that Dean will be successful in helping that program succeed as well.”

Dean departs for Miami of Ohio this summer to begin workouts and enrolls at the school in the fall.

“I bring leadership, facilitating and scoring to the table,” Dean said. “The biggest thing I have improved on since high school is the mental part of the game. … There was for sure a lot of emotions with my decision. I am so thankful for everything that UVa-Wise has done for me. However, I am excited for this next step in my career.”

---

Dean isn’t the only sharpshooting guard from UVa-Wise to enter the transfer portal as Grayson Honaker announced on Wednesday that he had taken that route as well.

The former Honaker High School and Hargrave Military Academy standout averaged 5.1 points and 1.2 rebounds in 32 games over the past two seasons for the Cavs.