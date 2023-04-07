BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was one of the most memorable moments of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season.

It created highlights and headlines for weeks.

And Tyler Reddick was in the middle of it all.

Flash back to the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway where Reddick lost the lead on the final turn of the final lap following contact from the car driven by Chase Briscoe.

While Kyle Busch celebrated his breath-robbing victory, Briscoe walked over to Reddick for a chat.

Many observers, including an apologetic Briscoe, were expecting a shove or punch from Reddick.

How and why did Reddick manage such restraint?

“That’s not where I was in that moment” said Reddick in a Zoom interview. “I was disappointed that I didn’t win the race, but I was looking at everything from a self-reflection and learning point of view. I think that’s the right approach to have.”

According to Reddick, a pit road skirmish would have made the controversy even worse.

“If you want to get into a fight after a race, you are pretty much admitting to yourself and the world that you feel like you’ve done nothing wrong and you have been wronged,” Reddick.

“My car did get collected, but I feel like I could have made some decisions that would have changed the outcome.”

As Briscoe closed in for a high-risk pass, Reddick now regrets that he didn’t show more discretion and patience.

“Hindsight is always 20/20, but I knew how difficult it was to pull off a slide job pass,” Reddick said. “We hadn’t really seen anyone make a move like that and then have the penalty be the outcome that resulted for both drivers.

“I could have just let (Briscoe) do his deal and my spotter could have told me that he was losing the car and to give him some room as we got into the corner. It wouldn’t have turned into the story that it turned out to be, that’s for sure. I think that’s something everyone will be more aware of Sunday.”

Reddick has competed on dirt tracks across the country, including Wythe Raceway in nearby Rural Retreat.

Does Reddick enjoy the dirt version of Bristol Motor Speedway?

“I have an appreciation for it,” Reddick said. “This is dirt racing, but it’s very different from the dirt racing I grew up doing.

“Bristol is its own animal but I really do enjoy taking a heavy stock car around these high banks and trying to run the best laps I can while going sideways.

“I grew up watching dirt racing, including the (2000) dirt Late Model race at Bristol between guys like Freddy Smith and Scott Bloomquist. It’s really cool and special to have dirt racing back at Bristol.”

Entering Sunday’s dirt rematch at BMS, Reddick holds the No. 13 spot in Cup points with three top-five finishes with the 23XI Racing team owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. That mark includes a victory on the Circuit of the Americas road course layout in Texas.

“We didn’t finish where we wanted in the first two races of the season, but I was pretty happy with the performance of our team and the things we were learning,” Reddick said. “The season has definitely gone in the right direction since.

“We’ve had a good stretch of races where we’ve shown what we’re capable of, and we hope to continue that run Sunday.”