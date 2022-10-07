 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Roundup

Rebels volley past Indians

Avery Maiden had 12 kills, 10 digs and six blocks and Lauren Stauffer tallied 12 digs, nine kills and three blocks to lead Patrick Henry to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 Hogoheegee District victory over Rural Retreat on Friday night.

Baleigh Belcher dished out 12 assists, Sydney Taylor contributed 14 assists and six aces and Sidney Newton and Morgan Tasker had three aces apiece.

LATE THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Galax 3, George Wythe 0

Jasmine Faulkner had six kills and Maggie Minton added eight service points and 12 digs in the Maroons’ 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 Mountain Empire District loss to the Maroon Tide.

Samara Sheffey had 25 digs and Haley Faulkner tallied seven assists and seven service points for George Wythe (5-17). The Maroons won the JV game 25-17, 25-22.

