Rebels go from OT win to facing Holston in same week

Having entered the second half of the 2022 high school football season, the Patrick Henry Rebels have been a second-half team as of late.

They trailed the John Battle Trojans by a 20-18 margin after two quarters on Sept. 23 and dominated the final 24 minutes in a 54-20 triumph.

PH fell behind 14-7 at intermission on Monday night against the Rural Retreat Indians and eventually prevailed, 48-42, in an overtime thriller.

Head coach Seth Padgett’s squad will have to put together a complete game tonight when they face the homestanding Holston Cavaliers in a marquee Hogoheegee District showdown.

Patrick Henry (4-2, 2-0) has plenty of motivation after losing to Holston twice last season by scores of 19-7 and 24-0, the latter of which occurred in the Region 1D title game.

It will also be a challenge for the Rebels playing two high-intensity games in the same week. Rural Retreat was the favorite in the Hogoheegee preseason coaches poll, while Holston (3-2, 0-0) is the two-time defending district and regional champs.

“These are two of the toughest games we’ve got in this stretch of our district schedule. I thought Monday we faced one of the best teams in the region, challenged our kids and they responded,” Padgett said. “It’s a short week and we’ve had to change gears and get focused on Friday. Having a short week doesn’t help preparing for a good team like Holston.”

Patrick Henry suffered back-to-back losses to Region 2D members Virginia High (35-8) and Lee High (41-20) last month and during that skid also had some injury issues.

“You have to make sure you get every kid at every position ready,” Padgett said. “We’ve had some young kids who have had to step up and play some big roles and are doing a good job.”

The running back tandem of senior J-Kwon McFail and junior Camron Goodspeed have led the way offensively behind a proven line. The duo combined for 400 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in Monday’s win with McFail scoring the game-winning TD in OT.

Holston coach Chris Akers was among those who have taken notice.

“They’re big, physical and have two backs that can absolutely fly,” Akers said. “I was impressed with the way they had some adversity against Rural Retreat and found a way to win Monday night. Right now, I think they are the best team in Region 1D.”

That’s the title Holston has held the last two seasons and the Cavaliers haven’t lost a Hogoheegee District game since 2019.

The Cavs are still searching for their identity after losing six valuable seniors.

Holston has double-digit victories over Eastern Montgomery, Twin Springs and Eastside, while suffering losses to John Battle and Narrows.

A potential game-tying two-point conversion failed with 2:30 remaining as Holston dropped a 29-27 decision to Narrows last Thursday.

Patrick Henry held the second spot behind Rye Cove, while Holston was tied for eighth in the latest VHSL playoff power points rating scale.

The winner of tonight’s game will receive a major boost to their postseason aspirations.

“We’ve shown some flashes at times and need to be more consistent with it,” Akers said. “I’m kind of unsure where we are and I’ll guess we’ll find out more on Friday.”