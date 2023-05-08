ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They’re still waiting in Boston. Tapping their toes in New York, and trying not to look nervous in Baltimore.

Everyone in the American League East is A) staring at Tampa Bay’s offensive numbers, B) checking the calendar and C) wondering what the heck is going on.

Six weeks into the season, this lineup should not be leading baseball in home runs. And batting average. And on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. This is, essentially, the same lineup that scored 4.11 runs a game in 2022 and crapped out in the playoffs against Cleveland.

And now?

Tampa Bay is scoring 6.43 runs a game, which is darn near a 60 percent increase. And Sunday’s come-from-behind 8-7 victory in 10 innings against the Yankees may be the clearest sign yet that what you’re seeing on a daily basis might not be such a fluke.

“From the way we hit at the end of last year, carrying into the wild-card series and the way we didn’t have any offense, I took it personal. And I’m sure a lot of the position players here took it personal,” said Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt, who struck the big blow with a three-run homer. “This is all about — I don’t want to say revenge — but we want to prove people wrong. We didn’t do it last year and I don’t want to use any excuses, but we want to prove that we can have a good offense.

“We can carry on this way all the way to the goal, which is the World Series.”

From the beginning of spring training, the Rays have talked about taking a different approach at the plate. Not chasing pitches out of the zone, getting into better counts and driving pitches in the right situation.

And the first six innings on Sunday were a perfect illustration of how that can play out. The Yankees had a 6-0 lead and ace Gerrit Cole on the mound. The same Gerrit Cole who gave up three runs in four starts against the Rays last season and held Tampa Bay hitters to a .149 batting average.

After four mostly quiet innings against Cole, the Rays exploded for six runs in a nine-batter span that included two homers, two doubles, two singles and a walk. It may have looked like it all started with a Jose Siri homer with one out in the fifth, but hitting coach Chad Mottola said it began two innings earlier when Siri had a seven-pitch at-bat against Cole before grounding out.

“That first at-bat is a perfect example of what we’re talking about,” Mottola said. “He makes an out, but he goes to 3-2 and saw a lot of pitches, rather than a one-pitch at-bat or waiting on some sliders. Those are the growth moments that I pay attention to. An out was made, but the quality of the at-bat was completely different and that led directly to the home run his next time up.”

Manager Kevin Cash has described it previously as a group of hitters who might have been humbled by what happened to them last season. And they had enough pride to study what they were doing wrong at the plate, then spend the offseason and spring training working on new approaches.

“We have a lot of very talented players on this roster. We had a lot of guys last year who had been very successful through Triple-A who might not have had major-league success yet,” said general manager Peter Bendix. “And then many of them struggled at the same time last year. The hope would be when you struggle — especially for guys who never struggled before — you make adjustments.

“It’s very difficult to make those adjustments in the middle of the season when you’re just trying to keep your head above water. There’s something to be said for getting away in the offseason and having a little reset. And also listening to the feedback. Understanding what I was doing before wasn’t working too well, so what do I need to do differently?”

So, can this last? Probably not at this rate.

The Rays are certainly not as weak offensively as they showed in 2022, but it’s hard to imagine a full season as robust as these first six weeks. The key, however, is the hitters now have a better sense of what they need to do at the plate, and how to get back on track when things go wrong.

“[Cole] was on pace to kind of wear us down, and then we go quiet,” Cash said. “But I think the momentum that we’ve created this first month has certainly helped. Young guys having confidence that there’s some veteran guys around that they know can do it. We pieced it together against the best pitcher in baseball right now.”