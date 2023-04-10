ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays became the first major league team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to open the season with 10 straight wins, getting a solo homer from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Monday night.

Lowe homered for the third straight game, sending a one-out pitch from Chris Martin (0-1) into the right-field stands. Lowe has nine RBIs over his last three games.

The 1987 Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves share the major league record for the best start to a season at 13-0.

Indians 3, Yankees 2

Shane Bieber shook off a rough first inning to pitch seven, and Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to give the Guardians a win over the Yankees in a rematch of last year's AL Division Series.

Bieber (1-0) looked to be in trouble after giving up two runs and three hits to New York's first four batters. But Cleveland's ace settled in and retired 17 of 18 in one stretch. He allowed two runs and five hits.

Naylor put the Guardians up 3-2 in the seventh when his liner off Ian Hamilton (0-1) scored Steven Kwan.

Orioles 5, Athletics 1

BALTIMORE — Adley Rutschman homered for the second straight game, Kyle Gibson earned his third victory in as many starts with Baltimore, and the Orioles defeated the Oakland Athletics.

Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays also went deep for Baltimore, which improved to 4-0 in series openers this season.

Oakland has lost five in a row and fell to a majors-worst 2-8, matching its worst start since 2010.

Astros 8, Pirates 2

PITTSBURGH — Yordan Alvarez had three hits and boosted his RBI total to a major-league-leading 16 by driving in two runs in the Houston Astros' win over Pittsburgh.

Kyle Tucker added two hits and drove in three runs for the Astros. Maruicio Dubón singled three times to extend his hitting streak to a career-best six games as the reigning World Series champions sent the fast-starting Pirates to the second loss in their last seven games.

White Sox 4, Twins 3

MINNEAPOLIS — Hanser Alberto hit a three-run homer, Dylan Cease had another strong outing against the Twins and the Chicago White Sox held on to beat Minnesota.

Yasmani Grandal had two hits and drove in the other run for Chicago, which had to remove shortstop Tim Anderson in the sixth inning with left knee soreness after he collided with a baserunner.

Phillies 15, Marlins 3

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm homered and had six RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies tagged NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara for nine runs in a win over the Miami Marlins.

Brandon Marsh and Jake Cave added solo homers, and the Phillies pounded out 20 hits.

Alcantara (1-1) had pitched a 1-hour, 57-minute shutout in his last start against Minnesota, then struggled to get anyone out in Philadelphia.

Mets 5, Padres 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer shut down the San Diego Padres for five innings, rebounding from his postseason flop last year, and the New York Mets won 5-0 on Monday night in a playoff rematch between National League heavyweights.

Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor each laced a two-run double as the Mets finally beat Yu Darvish for the first time. Eduardo Escobar added a sacrifice fly, and four relievers finished a two-hitter in the opener of a three-game series matching two of baseball's three biggest spenders.

A clean single by Ha-Seong Kim off Scherzer (2-1) with one out in the fifth was San Diego's only hit until the ninth. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out six and walked three in a 97-pitch outing that followed a shaky defeat in Milwaukee last week.

Heaney ties AL record

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters on Monday night against the Kansas City Royals.

Heaney matched a record shared by Detroit reliever Tyler Alexander against Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2020, and Detroit reliever Doug Fister against Kansas City on Sept. 27, 2012.

The major league record for consecutive strikeouts is 10, set by the New York Mets’ Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970 and matched by the Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola on June 25, 2021 and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes on Aug. 11, 2021.