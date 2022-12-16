Ramsey sparks Falcons past Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. – The Chris Hutton era is off to a successful and stressful start at Abingdon High School.

With another monster performance from 7-foot senior Evan Ramsey, the Falcons improved to 4-1 late Friday night with a 58-48 decision over the Virginia High Bearcats at the Bearcat Den in boys basketball.

Hutton, a former hoops standout at Tennessee High, replaced Aaron Williams as the new AHS head coach this season.

“My hair is falling out by the minute, my voice is hoarse and I’m not sleeping much, but I’m having fun and the kids have responded well,” Hutton said. “I’ve coached a lot of these guys for years and things are going according to plan.”

The Falcons averaged 84 points before dropping a 58-55 decision at Gate City in the final seconds earlier on Tuesday.

“I think we bounced back well,” Hutton said. “We’ve got a lot of young players out there and we still need to cut down on turnovers, but we applied what we learned from Tuesday.”

Ramsey entered the night averaging 29 points and double figure rebounds. He began Friday’s game with a one-hand dunk and finished with 22 points to go along with 18 rebounds and six blocks

“Evan is fun to watch and he’s doing everything he’s supposed to do,” Hutton said.

Behind aggressive defense and rising star Ethan Carpenter in the post, the Bearcats led 11-8 at the 1:24 mark of the opening quarter and 29-24 with seven minutes left in the third.

As Ramsey went to work inside, AHS took a 37-31 lead with 1:30 left in the third quarter. After a VHS timeout, the Falcons extended their margin to 39-31.

“We made a lot of mistakes in the first half, but we cut out down our turnovers and got it done,” Hutton said.

When Luke Honaker connected for a 3-pointer and Dayton Osborne converted a steal, AHS enjoyed a 47-35 advantage with six minutes left in the game.

VHS (2-3) responded by closing within 49-48 with just over two minutes left on a 3-pointer by Elijah Green. Ramsey then lifted AHS to a 53-48 advantage with 1:21 left with an assist, a hoop and a steal. The Falcons held on from there.

Osborne scored 13 points for AHS, while Reece Ketron added nine.

Carpenter and Dante Worley each scored 10 points for VHS.

GIRLS

Virginia High 43, Abingdon 40

VHS coach Kevin Timmons was eager to test his squad early this season.

That’s why he scheduled matchups against Ridgeview, Eastside, Union and Tennessee High.

“I told our girls that we play one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the state, and that’s intentional,” Timmons said. “We want to be ready for district games.”

In Friday’s challenge, the Bearcats (2-4) made 12 turnovers and converted just 3 of 20 shots from 3-point range.

“Going by stats, we probably shouldn’t have won,” Timmons said.

VHS compensated in another area.

“Our girls played extremely hard,” Timmons said. “The shots may not fall for us this season, but effort is going to keep us in games.”

Aly Wright supplied 14 points and 10 rebounds for VHS, while Mary Katherine Wilson (nine points, six steals) and sophomore guard Charli Carpenter (11 points) also played well.

“Charli is getting better and better,” Timmons said. “She’s playing for a coach who is really hard on her and she’s handled that well. I really appreciate how all the girls have accepted hard coaching.”

VHS opened a 25-13 advantage late in the first half. Abingdon chopped the deficit to 27-23 in the opening three minutes of the third quarter before Wright connected on one of her three 3-pointers.

Abingdon (1-5) trailed just 41-36 with 1:01 left in the game, but Myra Kariuki converted on a breakaway for VHS.

AHS coach Jimmy Brown said his team has been slowed by injuries, with rugged Ella Seymore being the primary missing piece.

“We’ve got junior varsity and varsity kids hurt, but we’re learning,” Brown said. “We needed a competitive game like this against a good Virginia High team.”

After missing five straight free throws, the Bearcats held on when Bella McCloud rebounded a layup in the final two seconds.

Freshman Lauren Baker paced the Falcons with 12 points, while senior Cadence Waters added 11.

“We’re still a little loose with the ball, and we need to make some shots,” Brown said. “But compared to our last time out on the floor, I will take this game one thousand times over.”

Brown said he’s uncertain when Seymore can return from an ACL injury suffered in soccer season.

“We’re not expecting her to come back, but we’ll be glad to have her if she can return,” Brown said.