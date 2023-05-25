Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

April 2, 1938 May 23, 2023

Ralph P. Woods, 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, with his son and daughter by his side.

He was born on April 2, 1938, to the late Frank and Elva Woods. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Rex Woods, Scott Woods and Jerry Woods and one sister, Faye Phillips.

He was a native of Castlewood and Richlands, Virginia, for many years. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked in the coal industry many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and raising a garden when he was able.

He is survived by his son, Steven Woods and wife, Beverly, of Castlewood, Virginia; three daughters, Karen Cox and husband, Michael, of Castlewood, Virginia, Alexa Santagelo and husband, Steve, and Vanessa Woods of Cape Coral, Florida; one granddaughter. Alishia Sanders and husband, Justin, of Knoxville, Tennessee; two great-grandchildren, Evelynn and Easton Sanders; two brothers, Cecil Woods and wife, Kay, of Abingdon, Virginia, and Ray woods and wife, Dottie, of Abingdon, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m. at friends at Frost Funeral Home in Abingdon, Virginia. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Reverend Jerry Eggers officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Mark Keen, Don Nelson, Anthony Woods, Michael Cox, Justin Sanders and David Gibson.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Woods family.