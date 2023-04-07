The campgrounds around Bristol Motor Speedway and other NASCAR tracks once served as a wellspring for hot racing rumors and colorful stories.

From driver news to bold race predictions, no subject was off limits.

With rain and chilly temperatures, Friday offered the perfect recipe for the NASCAR version of a free-flowing town hall meeting.

Alas, the few folks that were milling about BMS in the morning and afternoon seemed mesmerized by small glowing gadgets that displayed just 140 characters.

Much like professional golf, NASCAR fans love to explore the wide and wild world of social media.

There are chat rooms, message boards, polls and all sorts of other avenues for debate.

This information highway, which includes frequents stops in the Twitter-sphere, offers helpful tips from industry insiders and breaking news from established journalists like Bob Pockrass from FOX Sports.

Sadly, many of the messages are nonsensical and even ugly in the case of the anti-Bubba Wallace crowd.

Cold beer provides motivational fuel for fans to get rowdy at tracks.

The anonymity that comes with social media also encourages some followers to go over the edge at times, with certain posts reflecting poorly on the entire sport.

Track owners, NASCAR officials and team owners do listen to fans.

It would be nice if the interactions were more about constructive suggestions than simple vitriol.

Long live the denizens of the Bristol Motor Speedway campgrounds. May they re-emerge this weekend with lawn chairs, coolers and friendly faces.

Just leave the cell phones in the camper.

PIT STOPS: Following a classic battle with Georgia’s Jonathan Davenport Thursday night, 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson won the second annual Kyle Larson Racing presents the FloRacing Dirt Late Model Challenge at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. The two dirt experts swapped the lead several times over the 50-lap event. Larson held on at the end despite battling a cut tire. Dale McDowell (Chickamauga, Georgia) finished second, while Cup regulars Kyle Busch (16th) and Chase Briscoe (18th) also qualified for the 24-car feature…Friday’s racing card at Kingsport Speedway was cancelled due to rain.