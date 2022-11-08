Rain forcing changes to VHSL playoff schedule

The opening round of the Virginia High School League football playoffs will be a three-day event in these parts.

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to bring plenty of rain to the area Friday and as of Tuesday at 9 p.m. the gridiron schedule had been altered significantly.

Honaker’s first-round Region 1D showdown at Black Diamond District rival Grundy is the only game still a go as of now for Friday at 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at George Wythe (Region 1C) and Wise County Central at Graham (Region 2D) will be played Thursday at 7 p.m.

Holston at Rye Cove (Region 1D), Lebanon at Twin Springs (Region 1D), Tazewell at Ridgeview (Region 2D), Union at Gate City (Region 2D), Abingdon at Christiansburg (Region 3D) and Patrick Henry vs. Hurley at Emory & Henry College (Region 1D) have been rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Officials at Virginia High had not revealed Tuesday night when its first-round playoff game at home against Lee High will be held.

Many athletic directors and coaches have been in scramble mode.

Thursday figures to have better weather than the weekend.

“Well, you know kind of the thought process is they are calling for torrential downpours on Friday,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “If it’s raining all day on Friday and Saturday a little bit, it’s not going to be any better on Saturday and is probably gonna be worse as far as field conditions. Then you have to think about the next week and what that night mean if you are tearing your field apart.

“There are a lot of factors that go into deciding what’s best for your team and playing in a tropical storm is not beneficial. Nobody wants to watch a game in that. We chose to play on Thursday for our kids, our program and our fans.”

The shift should not shake things up too much for players.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic led to an unusual and unprecedented spring season in 2021.

A referee shortage has meant the scheduling of several Thursday games this fall.

George Wythe opened the season with a loss to Radford on a Thursday night.

“What they’ve been through the past couple of years with everything,” Harner said. “Playing Thursday is not going to be much of a problem.”