Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

OMAHA, Neb. — Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.

The deal that’s retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they’ve seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation’s biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.

Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized under railroad attendance rules. Previously, workers would lose points under the attendance systems that BNSF and Union Pacific had adopted and be disciplined.

The last three unions that remained at the bargaining table – the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters; the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division; and the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen – together represent about 60,000 of the 115,000 railroad workers at the 12 unions involved in the talks.

Like with the other unions that agreed to a deal with the railroads, the financial terms closely follow the recommendations the Presidential Emergency Board that President Joe Biden created last month.

The other nine unions that had reached agreements all had a provision in their deals that will allow them to receive additional benefits equal to what the remaining unions earned through negotiations. So they will likely be able to also benefit from the concessions the unions representing engineers and conductors secured.

The unions that represent the conductors and engineers who drive the trains had pressed hard for changes in the attendance rules because they said the policies made it hard to take any time off. The unions said this deal sets a precedent that they will be able to negotiate over those kind of rules in the future. But workers will still have to vote whether those changes are enough to approve the deal.