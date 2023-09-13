Bristol Race Week
NASCAR Cup Series
Next Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway
The Date: Saturday, September 16
The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $8,805,799
TV: USA, 7 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 266.5 miles (500 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 125),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 250), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 500)
NASCAR Xfinity Series
People are also reading…
Next Race: Food City 300
The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway
The Date: Friday, September 15
The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Purse: $1,675,370
TV: USA, 7 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 159.9 miles (300 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 85),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 300)
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Next Race: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics
The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway
The Date: Thursday, September 14
The Time: 9 p.m. ET
The Purse: $692,239
TV: FS1, 8 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 106.6 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 55),
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)
ARCA Series
Next Race: Bush’s Beans 200
The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway
The Date: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
The Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: CHANNEL/LIVE STREAM FS1/Fox Sports App
RADIO MRN / SiriusXM (XM channel 391/online channel 981) / ARCARacing.com
TRACK LAYOUT 0.533-mile oval
LAPS: 200