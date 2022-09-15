Quarles focused on leading ETSU past his former team

George Quarles knows all about Furman.

He graduated from there; he was a wide receiver on the 1988 NCAA Division 1-AA national championship team and spent the last five years as an offensive assistant for the Paladins.

The East Tennessee State first-year head coach wants nothing more than to beat Furman on Saturday when the Buccaneers host its Southern Conference opener at Greene Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Quarles isn’t putting any emphasis on his past life. He is more concerned about getting ETSU (1-1, 0-1) in the win column after last Saturday’s 20-17 setback at The Citadel.

“I’m sure it will build as the week goes on, but I’m still trying to get over Saturday and figure out how to correct some mistakes from last week,” Quarles said. “Coming from Furman, it’s definitely a big game for lots of reasons, but certainly for no other reason, it’s the next game. It’s a conference game. It’s a team that’s playing really well.”

While Furman (1-1, 0-0) is coming off a loss, it was a 35-12 decision at No. 5 Clemson, Quarles was impressed with the Paladins, which actually outgained the Tigers.

“Even though they got beat by Clemson, if you watch the film, they outplayed them in a lot of ways,” said Quarles, who played at Furman from 1985-88. “Like I tell our guys all the time – we’re really not concerned a whole lot about who we play. I’m more concerned about how we play and we’ve got some things to correct and fix to develop our own identity.”

ETSU, which dropped from 8th to 19th in the latest FCS Coaches Poll, had their opportunities against the Bulldogs, led by Jacob Saylors, who ran for 187 yards, including a 56-yard score in the third quarter, but the Bucs also missed some chances inside The Citadel 10-yard line.

“Obviously, we struggled to get points in the red zone,” said ETSU receiver Will Huzzie, who had a 2-yard scoring pass from Tyler Riddell to pull the Bucs within 10-7 in the second quarter. “There’s no reason we go down there three times inside the five and we can’t get points.

“Especially in SoCon play, we need to get as many points as we can. Obviously, the defense did their job, and if we score on those three drives in the red zone, it’s our win.”

Chandler Martin led the ETSU defense with a school record 23 tackles, breaking the old mark of 22 set by Nakia Thomas in 1993.

“I was just trying to get around the ball,” said Martin, a redshirt freshman from Lithonia, Ga. “I just tried to push the pile the opposite direction. I was just trying to be in the vicinity so I could help my teammates do what we need to do to get the win.”

“If you go back and watch the film you’ll see a lot of tackles,” added Quarles. “He played well and we did some really good things defensively. If there’s a game you want to break a school record in, it’s a game against The Citadel where you’ll get plenty of opportunities to make tackles. I think Chandler did a good job of that.”

Tyler Keltner pulled ETSU into a 17-17 tie with The Citadel with a 28-yard fourth quarter field goal, but the Bulldogs won it on a 39-yard kick at the buzzer by Colby Kinter.

ETSU is looking to put that one behind them and prepare for the next one.

“I’ll take our guys over anybody. We’ve won it before, so I don’t see what the issue is,” Huzzie said. “This is a bump in the road. We have pretty much the same guys from last year, so I know what we can do, and I’m cool with taking the blame on (losses) like that. We’ve just got to bounce back this weekend.”

Furman will be looking to do the same. The Paladins were led by Tyler Huff, who threw for 259 yards, including 13 receptions by Ryan Miller against Clemson. Many of the Paladins who played in that game are familiar to Quarles, who was an offensive assistant there for the last five seasons.

He hopes that proves to be an advantage for the Bucs. Offensive line coach Dru Duke was also at Furman last season.

“I hope so. Coach Duke and I obviously have a pretty good understanding of their personnel. They are doing a little different offensively and they’ve hired a new offensive coordinator, new line coach, new receiver coach, so they are doing some really good stuff,” Quarles said. “At the end of the day, it’ll come down to who blocks well, who tackles well and who executes. But I hope the familiarity helps – we’ll take any advantage we can get this week.”

Don’t count out ETSU’s hope of a SoCon title repeat this season. There is still a lot of schedule to play.

“I feel like we can always control how we respond and how we come together as a team after a loss,” Martin said. “It can make us tighter and make us depend on each other. It’s really going to be the guys in this locker room that get it done. If we all just depend on each other and play for each other, we’ll be good down the road.”