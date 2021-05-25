Public comment sought for reenergizing Virginia economy

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is holding a public listening session on June 8 to receive comments from the public on ways to better diversify the economy of southwest Virginia.

The department will accept comments in person during the meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the Goodloe Center at Mountain Empire Community College. It will also accept comments virtually during and after the meeting and through the mail.

Those wishing to watch the meeting virtually can go online to https://covaconf.webex.com/covaconf/onstage/g.php?MTID=e81d7b6a6ad8bd25df7d3b0e3d0f54283

Comments will be accepted through Sept. 30.

Two more listening will be announced at a later date.