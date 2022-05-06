Tags
The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
Hanna Smith is 18. She drives a red Jeep Wrangler to school each day. She loves agriculture and caring for her horse Christy and four dogs.
27 high school seniors are in the running for the 41st annual Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award for Excellence. Profiles on the five finalists with run from May 16-20, with the winner profiled on May 22.
Bristol’s cuisine choices will soon add a few new flavors with the arrival of Red Pepper, the first restaurant featuring Indian dishes in Bristol.
The Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy is being evicted from the Virginia Creeper Trail Welcome Center in Abingdon.
Union High School, Emory & Henry College graduate takes over for Jeff Adkins at the helm of the John Battle Trojans
GLADE SPRING, Va. --- A local teacher’s misfortune has brought about a grassroots volunteer effort from students, faculty, and staff where she…
Don’t expect Sullivan East cross country coach Christian Watson to tell his kids to go run a few miles and he will be waiting for them when they get back.
Nope. He practices what he preaches.
Virginia High baseball coach Mark Daniels began this season with the youngest roster in his 30-year run as boss of the Bearcats.
The one big constant for VHS fans has been the leadership of the only two seniors on the squad.
