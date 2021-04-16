Principal of closing Blountville schools to head Central Heights Elementary

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The principal of Blountville Elementary and Middle School, which will close at the end of this school year, will be the next principal of Central Heights Elementary School in Blountville, according to a statement from Sullivan County Schools.

Becky Olinger has served as principal of Blountville Elementary and Middle since 2014, Director of Schools David Cox and Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski jointly announced. Olinger will start as Central Heights Elementary School's new principal starting July 1, they said.

“I am so grateful for the privilege to work with the Central Heights staff, students and families,” Olinger said in the statement. “I look forward to joining in on the opportunities they provide for their students. I know we will continue to do great things. Go Mustangs!”

The statement said that Greg Harvey has been Central Heights Elementary School's interim principal since last fall, when its former principal, Angie Baker, left to work for King University.