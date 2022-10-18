Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Ridgeview High School sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn attracted statewide attention last season for his success as a passer.

The Ridgeview players marvel at O’Quinn for another reason.

“You just can’t rattle that kid,” senior receiver Cannon Hill said. “We mess with Ryan, but he never changes. Ryan is just Ryan. I love him.”

How good was O’Quinn as a freshman?

Consider that he completed 10 of 17 passes for 137 yards and three scores with no interceptions in his debut against J.I. Burton.

Relying on his poise and rapid-fire release, O’Quinn finished with 2,460 yards through the air and 26 touchdown throws as the Wolfpack advanced to the Region 2D championship before losing at Graham.

Entering Friday’s Mountain 7 District showdown at Abingdon, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound O’Quinn has already passed for over 1,000 yards and 16 scores.

O’Quinn worked overtime during the summer to prepare for sophomore season. In addition to attending camps at Appalachian State and Virginia Tech, he worked with Richmond-based quarterback guru Malcolm Bell.

A former standout at North Carolina Central University, Bell spent time in the Canadian Football League before returning to Richmond to start his Undefeated Quarterback Training program. Bell has helped polish the physical and mental skills of quarterback prospects in Central Virginia and beyond.

“Coach Bell helped me in several areas,” O’Quinn said. “Really, all our guys went to work in the off-season.”

For O’Quinn and his deep cast of receivers, that work was based around regular 6 p.m. sessions in the summer heat.

“We practiced different routes until we got it right,” O’Quinn said.

The Ridgeview catching crew features Hill, along with fellow seniors Brandon Beavers and Koda Counts.

“All of our receivers have special abilities, so I just have to adjust to it,” O’Quinn said. “Cannon is strong and aggressive, Beavers is one of the fastest players in the region, and Koda runs great routes. If you throw the ball up, those guys will get it.”

O’Quinn had no trouble pushing the through grueling workouts. He just had to remember the sting of that 49-21 playoff loss to Graham.

“That game hurt, and it still hurts when I think about it,” O’Quinn said. “But, I’ve used it for motivation. When I was running sprints in the heat, I was wondering if the Graham players were doing the same thing. Hopefully, we will get to host (Graham) in the playoffs this season.”

O’Quinn can also summon motivation from all the off-season chatter involving a possible transfer from Ridgeview.

“I heard that a lot,” O’Quinn said. “The talk started during basketball season and I got so many question and texts. It got old.”

The transfer talk intensified after Ridgeview head coach Todd Tiller left for Honaker and offensive mastermind Bubba Edwards departed for Castlewood.

O’Quinn held firm.

“I never thought about leaving,” O’Quinn said. “This school is like my home, and I have to be loyal to my team and community.”

Ridgeview (7-0, 4-0) enters Friday game at Abingdon (4-3, 2-1) with a new dimension, as O’Quinn has kept defenders honest with his ability to run the ball.

“I ran track for the first time last year and it improved my speed,” said O’Quinn, who finished second in the 300 hurdles at the regional meet. “If a defense wants to spread the field on us, we’re gonna run the ball. If they want to pack the box, I’m gonna sling it.”

What about the pressure that comes with being a quarterback prodigy for an undefeated team in a football-crazed county?

“We have a lot of expectations and we know that every team is out to beat us, but I don’t see it as pressure,” O’Quinn said. “Our team has talent in all areas, and we just have to use it to our advantage. That’s fun.”