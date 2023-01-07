 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Wrestling

Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall

At Viking Hall (Bristol)

Team Scores (Top-25)

Dobyns-Bennett 267, Knoxville Halls 226.5, Avery County (N.C.) 223, Powhatan 171, Ravenswood (W.Va.) 141, David Crockett 140, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 137, Rural Retreat 124, Jefferson County 120, John Battle 112, Culpeper 107.5, Wise County Central 106, Everett School of Innovation 101.5, Castlewood 97, Morristown West 95, Sullivan East 86, Lebanon 85.5, Tennessee High 83, Virginia High 81, Heritage-Maryville 67, Holston 63.5, Chilhowie 45.5, Volunteer 44, Abingdon 42, West Ridge 40

Championship Matches

106 – Cooper Foster (Avery) dec. Caleb Gibson (RR), 9-2; 113 – Mason Jakob (D-B) tech. fall Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 20-4 (4:50); 120 – Ben Jordan (Avery) dec. Luke Wells (Powhatan), 40-0; 126 – Jordan Sexton (Halls) def. Kennedy Watterson (D-B), medical defaultl; 132 – Grant Reece (Avery) dec. Gavin Armstrong (D-B), 4-2; 138 – Harlen Hunley (Halls) pinned Lane Cope (Everett), 3:16; 145 – Britton Proffitt (Powhatan) dec. Cannon Mullins (D-B), 5-2; 152 – Jacob Bowling (Ravenswood) maj. dec. Tristan Adams (Avery), 11-2; 160 – Max Norman (D-B) pinned Dawson Jones (SE), 0:29; 170 – Cael Dunn (Avery) dec. Sebastiaon Gabarrete (Culpeper), 6-2; 182 – A.J. Marshall (Culepeper) pinned James Robinson (Jefferson), 3:33; 195 – Tyson Click (Everett) dec. David Ingle (DC), 7-4; 220 – Garret Crowder (D-B) pinned Destiin Reliford-Adams (Jefferson), 3:17; 285 – Brodey Huskey (Morristown West) def. Caleb Turner (Halls), 3-1 (OT).

Third-Place Matches

106 – Enmanuel Marin-Mendiola (PH-Roanoke) pinned Owen Almany (JB), 1:35; 113 – Talan Hall (Tazewell) dec. Evan Glass (Volunteer), 6-4; 120 – Nate Widener (Chilhowie) def. Parker Stone (RR), medical forfeit; 126 – Eli Moore (THS) dec. Mason Bentley (Avery), 4-2; 132 – Sam Hutchisen (Halls) pinned Jake Ferrell (DC), 1:11; 138 – Gavin Utley (Powhatan) dec. Donavan Smith Peters (SE), 7-5; 145 – Kanaz Davis (Virginia High) dec. Ian Ray (Lebanon), 9-6; 152 – Nathan McKee (Heritage) pinned Barrett Whaley (Halls), 0:59; 160 – Gavin Crowder (D-B) dec. Riley Vinyard (Culpeper), 8-6 (OT); 170 – Ben Whaley (Halls) maj. dec. Jake Dempsey (D-B), 11-1; 182 – Seth Blackledge (Avery) pinned Nik Burke (D-B), 1:44; 195 – Brad Steffey (Castlewood) pinned Noah Sills (JB), 2:38; 220 – Richard Huber (Powhatan) def. Branson Carswell (D-B), medical forfeit; 285 – Brady Sturgill (Wise Central) pinned Orrin King (Virginia High), 2:17.

Old Dominion Cup

At Creger Center (Roanoke College)

Fifth-Place Match

Brooke Point 49, Grundy 30

106 – Rob Coleman (BP), forfeit; 113 – Cadell Lee (BP) pinned Bryce Looney, 0:49; 120 – Chase Beltz (BP) maj. dec. Blake Broyles, 13-2; 126 – Ben Aguilar (BP) dec. Brody Coleman, 10-4; 132 – Parker Trahan (BP) pinned Jacob Fields, 1:21; 138 – Chase Van Hoven (BP) pinned Carson Griffey, 1:44; 144 – Adrian Gordon (G) pinned Mason Schneider, 2:21; 150 – Braxton Helton (Grundy), forfeit; 157 – Carson Deel (G) pinned Augustus Fleming, 3:46; 165 – Chance Wingert (BP) pinned Brody Ford, 3:49; 175 – Ian Scammell (G), forfeit; 190 – Remus Montalvo (BP) pinned Brady Deel, 0:47; 215 – Ed Vargas (BP) pinned Luke Shelton, 5:08; 285 – Talan Looney (G) pinned Joe Atkinson, 0:44;

Notes: Grundy went 2-3 in the event. The Golden Wave beat Lord Botetourt (54-22) and Grassfield (48-25), while losing to Riverbend (52-19), Mountain View (36-29) and Brooke Point.

