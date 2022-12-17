Prep Wrestling

Bobby Bates Classic
At UVa-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center
Team Scores (Top-15)
Johnson Central (Ky.) 297.5, John Battle 226.5, Union 199, Grayson County 188, Rural Retreat 182.5, Anderson County 166, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 147.5, Dobyns-Bennett 143, Wise County Central 141, Lebanon 136, Martin County (Ky.) 116.5, William Fleming 111.5, Rustburg 100, Castlewood 95, Virginia High 91.
Championship Finals
106 – Caleb Gibson (RR) pinned Owen Almany (JB), 3:58; 113 – Graham Pittman (JB) dec. Talan Hall (Tazewell), 3-0; 120 – Canaan Spears (U) maj. dec. Ryan Smith (Johnson Central), 12-2; 126 – J.B. Morris (Johnson Central) tech. fall Chris Faust (JB), 15-0 (4:03); 132 – Ely Blevins (RR) pinned Lucas Prewitt (Anderson County), 3:31; 138 – Michael Maxfield (Abingdon) pinned Merrick Kestner (Holston), 5:34; 144 – Caleb Barnes (Johnson Central) dec. Cannon Mullins (D-B), 4-2; 150 – Tristan Hass (Graham) dec. Mason Via (RR), 10-3; 157 – Tristan Lorenz (Grayson) pinned Weston Jude (Martin County), 3:26; 165 – Jake Dempsey (D-B) dec. Logan Castle (Johnson Central), 3-2; 175 – Johnny Satterfield (U) dec. Dalton Matney (Johnson Central), 5-3; 190 – Zack McCourt (Johnson Central) pinned Carter Meachum (Princeton), 3:26; 215 – Chase Price (Johnson Central) pinned Luke Josey (Wise Central), 0:14; 285 – Brady Adkins (Johnson Central) dec. Brady Sturgill (Wise Central), 4-1.
Third-Place Matches
106 – Aronde Phillips (William Fleming) dec. Enmanuel Marin-Mendiola (PH-Roanoke), 5-4; 113 – Sergio Rodriguez (Grayson County) maj. dec. Gabe Dietlin (Anderson County), 13-4; 120 – Adam Gibson (Castlewood) pinned Parker Stone (RR), 2:59; 126 – Colton Barton (Lebanon) dec. Bryce Ramey (U), 7-1; 132 – Christian Barnes (Johnson Central) dec. Brock Messer (Martin Co.), 3-2; 138 – Slade Castle (Castlewood) pinned Michael Hughes (Daniel Boone), 3:15; 144 – Ian Ray (Lebanon) pinned Kenaz Davis (Virginia High), 3:42; 150 – Cole Lorenze (Grayson) dec. Bricen Booth (William Fleming), 10-8; 157 – Avery Hall (Wise Central) maj. dec. Braylon McConnell (J.I. Burton), 16-7; 165 – Tristan Turner (Perry Central) dec. Isaiah Barillas (Pikeville), 6-3; 175 – Seth Davis (Johnson Central) pinned Aidan Rhoton (D-B), 2:46; 190 – Landon Marquis (Rustburg) dec. Noah Sills (JB), 4-2; 215 – Branson Carswell (D-B) dec. Cole Christian (Ashland Blazer), 5-3; 285 – Orrin King (Virginia High) pinned Connor Clendenon (U), 2:27