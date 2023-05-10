Prep Track
Black Diamond District
At Grundy
BOYS
Team Scores
Grundy 250, Honaker 87, Hurley 79, Council 17, Twin Valley 8
Individual Winners
4x400 Relay – Grundy, 11:40.61; 110 Hurdles – Devin Davis (G), 19.52; 100 – Shaiem Gordon (G), 12.17; 1,600 – Kaleb Elswick, 4:31.81; 4x100 Relay – Grundy, 47.93; 400 – Landon Johnson (G), 56.17; 300 Hurdles – Devin Davis (G), 47.64; 800 – Landon Johnson (G), 2:12.30; 200 – Shaiem Gordon (G), 24.85; 3,200 – Kaleb Elswick (G), 10:21.31; 4x400 Relay – Grundy, 4:08.68; High Jump – Malachi Lowe (Honaker), 5-0; Long Jump – Landon Bailey (Hurley), 18-0; Triple Jump – Landon Lowe (G), 38-7; Shot Put – Alex Duty (Hurley), 39-5 ½; Discus – Landon Adkins (Hurley), 110-2 ½
GIRLS
Team Scores
Grundy 254, Honaker 57, Council 37, Hurley 28, Twin Valley 25
Individual Winners
4x800 Relay – Grundy, 13:50.90; 100 Hurdles – Lilly Porter (G), 21.23; 100 – Makailah Estep (G), 13.80; 1,600 – Jessi Looney (G), 5:48.60; 4x100 Relay – Honaker, 56.31; 400 – Makailah Estep (G), 1:06.54; 300 Hurdles – Lilly Porter (G), 1:01.35; 800 – Ella Rasnake (C), 2:40.48; 200 – Makailah Estep (G), 28.64; 3,200 – Jessi Looney (G), 12:30.49; 4x400 Relay – Grundy, 5:20.23; High Jump – Jessi Looney (G), 4-8; Long Jump – Kadence Keen (Honaker), 15-2; Triple Jump – Autumn Dale (G), 31-11; Shot Put – Kadie McNutt (G), 28-1; Discus – Katelynn Thompson (G), 86-6
Cumberland District
At Eastside
BOYS
Team Scores
J.I. Burton 140, Thomas Walker 81, Eastside 73, Twin Springs 71, Castlewood 68, Rye Cove 59
Individual Winners
4x800 Replay – J.I. Burton (Sturgill, Robinson, Buchanan, Dutton), 10:08.45; 110 Hurdles – Colten Kilgore (TS), 15.92; 100 – Brayden Dutton (JIB), 11.59; 1,600 – Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 4:54.46; 4x100 Relay – Castlewood (Steffey, Barnette, Taylor, Jones), 46.56; 400 – Maxwell Gilliam (JIB), 53.24; 300 Hurdles – Holden Hutchinson (JIB), 43.84; 800 – Maddox Barnette (Castlewood), 2:11.99; 200 – Landon Lowe (TW), 23.60 3,200 – Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 10:45.64; 4x400 Relay – Eastside (Adkins, Barnette, Elliott, Mullins), 3:55.90; High Jump – Brayden Houchins (Castlewood), 5-10; Long Jump – Holden Hutchinson (JIB), 19-7 ½; Triple Jump – Maxwell Gilliam (JIB), 39-10; Shot Put – Trevor Darnelle (RC), 39-5 ¾; Discus – Yasir Hilton (E), 110-3.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Rye Cove 142, Castlewood 128, Eastside 109, J.I. Burton 56, Thomas Walker 37, Twin Springs 7
Individual Winners
4x800 – Castlewood (D. Smith, Light, Thomas, Bradley), 12:56.63; 100 Hurdles – Jocelyn Aldrich (E), 18.23; 100 – Madison Sutherland (Castlewood), 13.08; 1,600 – Shelby Stanley (E), 6:17.21; 4x100 Relay – Rye Cove (Mullins, Harless, Lewis, Bledsoe), 54.53; 400 – Charleigh Hall (Castlewood), 1:11.30; 300 Hurdles – Madison Sutherland (Castlewood), 51.05; 800 – Morgyn Bledsoe (RC), 2:55.48; 200 – Madison Sutherland (Castlewood), 28.74; 3,200 – Shelby Stanley (E), 13.25.30; 4x400 Relay – J.I. Burton (Baker, K. Adair, Absher, M. Adair), 4:55.29; High Jump – Sarah McPherson (TW), 4-10; Long Jump – Madison Sutherland (Castlewood), 15-5 ¾; Triple Jump – Jocelyn Aldrich (E), 31-8 ½; Shot Put – Lexi Carter (E), 38-3 ½; Discus – Anna Summers (Castlewood), 100-2
Hogoheegee District
At Patrick Henry
BOYS
Team Scores
Patrick Henry 176, Rural Retreat 125, Chilhowie 81, Lebanon 59, Holston 51, Northwood 14
Individual Winners
4x800 – Lebanon (Chafin, Musick, Taylor, Breeding), 9:18.66; 110 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 15.42; 100 – Hunter Vaught (RR), 11.48; 1,600 – Lucas Hubble (Chilhowie), 4:56.76; 4x100 – Rural Retreat (Hight, Hagerman, Umberger, Vaught), 44.97; 400 – Cam Goodspeed (PH), 54.85; 300 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 42.11; 800 – Lucas Hubble (Chilhowie), 2:13.61; 200 – Andy Lambert (Lebanon), 23.88; 3,200 – Caleb Holley (PH), 11:23.68; 4x400 – Chilhowie (Russell, Hubble, Lee, Stevenson), 3:56.10; Shot Put – Landon Steele (PH), 45-9 ¼; Long Jump – Austin Umberger (RR), 19-9 ½; High Jump – Hunter Vaught (RR), 5-4; Triple Jump – Bobby Cline (PH), 36-1 ½; Discus – Landon Steele (PH), 147-3; Pole Vault – Ben Hahn (PH), 8-6.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Patrick Henry 208, Chilhowie 152, Rural Retreat 80, Holston 28, Lebanon 18, Northwood 1
Individual winners
4x800 – Patrick Henry (Woodward, Davenport, Cook, Laudie), 12:16.15; 100 Hurdles – Olivia Crigger (RR), 16.05; 100 – Diamond Miller (Chilhowie), 13.33; 1,600 – Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 6:11.81; 4x100 – Chilhowie (Green, Gilley, Atwell, Miller), 52.14; 400 – Audrey Gilley (Chilhowie), 1:06.14; 300 Hurdles – Avery Maiden (PH), 51.21; 800 – Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 2:36.74; 200 – Diamond Miller (Chilhowie), 27.91; 3,200 – Zoe Davenport (PH), 14:32.95; 4x400 Relay – Chilhowie (Gilley, Heath, Payan, Somervell), 4:30.33; High Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 4-10; Discus – Olivia Bailey (RR), 88-4; Long Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 16-10 ¼; Triple Jump – Olivia Crigger (RR), 35-0 ¼; Shot Put – Chya Goodspeed (PH), 29-7 ¼; Pole Vault – Avery Maiden (PH), 8-0