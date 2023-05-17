Mountain 7 District
At Wise County Central
BOYS
Team Scores
Abingdon 197, Union 83, Ridgeview 54, Lee High 47, John Battle 42, Wise County Central 32, Gate City 12
Individual Winners
4x800 Relay – Abingdon (Boltwood, Poisson, Childress, Pillion), 8:57.81; 110 Hurdles – Ryan O’Quinn (R), 16.71; 100 – Peyton Honeycutt (U), 11.19; 1,600 – Jack Bundy (A), 4:31.26; 4x100 Relay – Abingdon (E. Stanley, T. Stanley, Barr, Long), 44.07; 400 – Luke Collie (Central), 51.51; 300 Hurdles – Kam Bostic (U), 43.67; 800 – Jack Bundy (A), 2:02.73; 200 – JJ Long (A), 23.74; 3,200 – Bramley Childress (A), 10:14.40; 4x400 Relay – John Battle (Emerson, Dillard, Meade, Dula), 3:49.98; High Jump – Connor Smith (R), 5-10; Pole Vault – (tie) Ethan Stanley (A) & Owen Barr (A), 7-6; Long Jump – Eli Meade (JB), 20-2; Triple Jump – Alec Gent (Central), 40-11; Shot Put – Gabe Sneed (U), 47-7; Discus – Gabe Sneed (U), 151-0;
GIRLS
Team Scores
Abingdon 233, Lee High 76.5, Ridgeview 60.75, John Battle 52, Wise County Central 31.75, Union 14, Gate City 5.75
Individual Winners
4x800 Relay – Abingdon (Thiessen, Dorn, Ferrante, Jessee), 11:01.93; 100 Hurdles – Jada Samuel (A), 15.31; 100 – Olivia Stevens (JB), 12.97; 1,600 – Makaleigh Jessee (A), 5:14.20; 4x100 Relay – Abingdon (Blackmon, Hopson, Cvetkovski, Odum), 51.35; 400 – Josie Jackson (A), 1:00.13; 300 Hurdles – Cassidy Hammonds (L), 46.35; 800 – Makaleigh Jessee (A), 2:24.51; 200 – Olivia Stevens (JB), 27.29; 3,200 – Elaina Bakker (A), 11:59.89; 4x400 Relay – Abingdon (T. Odum, Samuel, Chapman, Copeland), 4:29.13; High Jump – Savana Parsons (L), 4-11; Pole Vault – (tie) Taylor Odum (A) & Lindsey Lowry (A), 5-6; Long Jump – Chloe Odum (A), 17-1; Triple Jump – Braelynn Strouth (R), 36-2 ½; Shot Put – Harper Potter (U), 33-6 ½; Discus – Emmah McAmis (Central), 98-9.
Southwest District
at Virginia High School
BOYS
Team Scores
Virginia High 144, Richlands 68, Marion 47, Tazewell 46, Graham 7.
Individual Winners
4x800 relay: VH 15:35.60; 110 hurdles: Elwood Parks (VH) 16.43; 100 meters: Cassius Harris (TZ) 11.01; 1600 meters: Domenico Bruzzo-Morello (MR) 5:02.68; 4x100 relay: RL 44.75; 400 meters: Lewis Stuart (VH) 56.57; 300 hurdles: Elwood Parks (VH) 45.80; 800 meters: Gamble Stevens (VH) 2:11.83; 200 meters: Chance Browning (RL) 23.09; 3200 meters: Domenico Bruzzo-Morello (MR) 11:04.85; 4x400 relay: VH 3:52.75; Shot put: Brody Jones (VH) 48'10"; Long jump: Cassius Harris (TZ) 20'0.50"; High jump: Colton Mullins (RL) 5'6"; Triple jump: Cassius Harris (TZ) 40'9.75"; Discus: Brody Jones (VH) 125'2".
GIRLS
Team Scores
Virginia High 97, Marion 86, Tazewell 76, Richlands 17, Graham 11.
Individual Winners
4x800 relay: VH 15:37.44; 100 hurdles: Summer Ward (TZ) 19.25; 100 meters: Ellie Cobb (VH) 13.21; 1600 meters: Lauren Keene (TZ) 5:30.78; 4x100 relay: MR 54.91; 400 meters: Ellie Cobb (VH) 1:05.61; 3200 meters: Ruby Hoerter (MR) 13"39.12; 4x400 relay: RL 4:59.70; Discus: Landri Lallende (TZ) 133'5"; High jump: Raegan Cox (MR) 5'1"; 300 hurdles: Summer Ward (TZ) 59.03; 800 meters: Lauren Keene (TZ) 2:39.64; 200 meters: Ellie Cobb (VH) 27.57; Long jump: Raegan Cox (MR) 34'6"; Shot put: Landri Lallende (TZ) 32'7".