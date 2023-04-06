Judy Thomas Invitational
Thursday, at Patrick Henry
BOYS
Team Scores
Abingdon 118.5, Patrick Henry 97, Floyd County 80, Tazewell 38, Rural Retreat 36, George Wythe 35, James Monroe 31, Grundy 25, Twin Springs 17, Castlewood 16, Virginia High 12, Gate City 10, Lee High 8, Lebanon 6, Holston 6, Chilhowie 6, Happy Valley 5.5, Carroll County 4.
Individual Winners
100 meters: Grant Buchanan (PH) 11.12; 200 meters: Grant Buchanan (PH) 22.65; 400 meters: Braydie Carr (JM) 52.59; 800 meters: Jack Bundy (AB) 1:57.93; 1600 meters: Gregory Poisson (AB) 4:31.13; 3200 meters: Kaleb Elswick (GR) 9:54.43; 110 hurdles: Ben Belcher (PH) 15.82; 300 hurdles: Ben Belcher (PH) 43.15; 4x100 relay: AB 44.84; 4x400 relay: AB 3:49.45; 4x800 relay: FC 9:20.91; 1000 meter sprint medley: FC 2:11.81; Discus: Tyler Barrett (PH) 155'8"; Shot put: Tyler Barrett (PH) 52'11-50"; High Jump: Hunter Vaught (RR) 5'6" / Christopher Sapp (RR) 5'6"; Long Jump: Jacob Lasley (CW) 16'3"; Triple Jump: Jaxon Brewer (FC) 43'4"; Pole Vault: Robbie Roark (PH) 8'0".
GIRLS
Team Scores
Abingdon 110.5, Floyd County 66, Chilhowie 45, Lee High 44, Patrick Henry 43, Tazewell 40, George Wythe 37, Rural Retreat 31, Castlewood 29, Virginia High 18, Fort Chiswell 16, Mountain Mission 16, Happy Valley 14, James Monroe 13, Grundy 11.5. Carroll County 10, Gate City 6, Holston 6, Union 1.
Individual Winners
100 meters: Cassidy Hammonds (LEE) 13.12; 200 meters: Haley Faulkner (GW) 27.13; 400 meters: Maria Chacha (MM) 102.48; 800 meters: Josie Jackson (AB) 2:20.71; 1600 meters: Lauren Keene (TZ) 5:34.84; 3200 meters: Elaina Bakker (AB) 12:18.39; 100 hurdles: Jada Samuel (AB) 15.74; 300 hurdles: Cassidy Hammonds (LE) 48.00; 4x100 relay: GW 52.02; 4x400 relay: FC 4:21.41; 4x800 relay: FC 10:27.92; 1000 meter spring medley: CH 2:34.81; Discus: Landri Lallende (TZ) 133'3; Shot put: Landri Lallende (TZ) 35'2"; High Jump: Jada Samuel (AB) 4'10"; Long Jump: Cassidy Hammonds (LE) 17'2.50"; Triple Jump: Hannah Manns (CH) 34'4.50"; Pole Vault: Avery Maiden (PH) 8'0".