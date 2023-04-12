Food City Invitational
At Abingdon High School
BOYS
Team Scores
Abingdon 161, Patrick Henry 118, Carroll County 65, Tazewell 55, Richlands 50, Chilhowie 40, Castlewood 36, Marion 36, Lebanon 30, Twin Springs 22, Fort Chiswell 21, Holston 7
Individual Winners
4x800 – Abingdon (Bundy, Boltwood, Poisson, Childress), 9:00.10; 110 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 15.68; 100 – Chase Noel (Tazewell), 11.28; 1,600 – Rives Boltwood (Abingdon), 4:31.42; 4x100 – Abingdon (Stanley, Stanley, Barr, Long), 44.42; 400 – Chance Browning (Richlands), 53.61; 300 Hurdles – Colten Kilgore (Twin Springs), 43.39; 800 – Todd Pillion II (Abingdon), 2:05.90; 200 – Cassius Harris (Tazewell), 23.29; High Jump – Aiden Bartuski (Chilhowie), 6-0; Long Jump – JJ Long (Abingdon), 20-8 ½; Triple Jump – Owen Barr (Abingdon), 42-0 ½; Pole Vault – Grant Buchanan (PH), 8-0; Shot Put – Tyler Barrett (PH), 49-9; 3,200 – Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 10:57.41; 4x400 Relay – Patrick Henry (Croson, Hudson, Rapier, Roark), 4:01.33; Discus – Tyler Barrett (PH), 150-1.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Abingdon 143, Patrick Henry 138, Tazewell 71, Chilhowie 68, Carroll County 55, Marion 47, Castlewood 36, Fort Chiswell 30, Holston 23, Richlands 16, Lebanon 7, Northwood 4
Individual Winners
4x800 – Abingdon (Jackson, Jessee, Bakker, Odum), 9:49.50; 100 Hurdles – Avery Maiden (PH), 17.05; 100 – Corrie Delp (Carroll), 12.95; 1,600 – Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 5:33.27; 4x100 – Abingdon (Blackmon, Cvetkovski, Samuel, Hopson), 52.23; 400 – Tess Somervell (Chilhowie), 1:03.52; 300 Hurdles – Avery Maiden (PH), 52.04; 800 – Amanda Ferrante (Abingdon), 2:28.88; 200 – Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 27.65; High Jump – Raegan Cox (Marion), 4-10; Pole Vault – Avery Maiden (PH), 8-0; Long Jump – Corrie Delp (Carroll), 16-3 ½; Triple Jump – Avery Maiden (PH), 33-4 ½; Shot Put – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 35-6 ¼; Discus – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 133-6; 3,200 – Elaina Bakker (Abingdon), 11:59.95; 4x400 Relay – Abingdon (Byington, Copeland, Odum, Odum), 4:35.55