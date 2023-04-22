Highlands Glass Invitational
Friday
At Abingdon High School
BOYS
Team Scores (Top-Five)
Abingdon 162, Patrick Henry 99, Volunteer 74, George Wythe 50, Virginia High 50
Individual Winners
100 – Grant Buchanan (PH), 11.16; 200 – Grant Buchanan (PH), 22.80; 400 – Jack Bundy (Abingdon), 52.83; 800 – Jack Bundy (Abingdon), 2:00.05; 1,600 – Rives Boltwood (Abingdon), 4:33.48; 3,200 – Keyston Hartford (Grundy), 10:20.86; 110 Hurdles – Ben Belcher (PH), 16.09; 300 Hurdles – John Ross (Volunteer), 44.32; 4x100 Relay – Virginia High, 45.58; 4x400 Relay – Abingdon, 3:48.31; 4x800 Relay – Chilhowie, 9:13.15; High Jump – Aiden Bartuski (Chilhowie), 5-10; Pole Vault – Owen Barr (Abingdon), 8-6; Long Jump – Elijah Masten-Hale (GW), 21-3 ¾; Triple Jump – Owen Barr (Abingdon), 41-3 ¼; Shot Put – Tyler Barrett (PH), 59-4; Discus – Tyler Barrett (PH), 151-9;
People are also reading…
GIRLS
Team Scores (Top-Five)
Abingdon 166, Volunteer 73, Patrick Henry 72, Chilhowie 63, George Wythe 63
Individual Winners
100 – TiShiyah Skinner (VHS), 12.32; 200 – TiShiyah Skinner (VHS), 25.83; 400 – Taylor Castle (Volunteer), 1:00.18; 800 – Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 2:22.69; 1,600 – Cecelia Johnson (Abingdon), 5:41.43; 3,200 – Jacie Begley (Volunteer), 11:47.79; 100 Hurdles – Jada Samuel (Abingdon), 15.39; 300 Hurdles – Jada Samuel (Abingdon), 46.75; 4x100 Relay – George Wythe, 51.47; 4x400 Relay – Abingdon, 4:16.50; 4x800 Relay – Chilhowie, 11:44.17; High Jump – Maggie Montgomery (Chilhowie), 4-10; Pole Vault – Avery Maiden (PH), 8-0; Long Jump – Cheyenne Smith (Volunteer), 16-4 ½; Triple Jump – Hannah Manns (Chilhowie), 33-8 ¼; Shot Put – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 35-0; Discus – Landri Lallande (Tazewell), 133-3